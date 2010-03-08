Academy Awards 2010: The Best in Beauty

Awards season may be over, but we’ll be talking about what the stars wore and who looked the prettiest for weeks to come. Although the show may have dragged on (Neil Patrick Harris‘ song and dance routine comprised, by far, the most entertaining minutes of the entire hosting segment) we loved the heartwarming speeches and overall spirit of girl-power.

We, of course, also loved the hair and makeup on the red carpet– from SJP to Sandra Bullock, we couldn’t get enough. Below are our favorites from the night.



Sarah Jessica Parker (above)

The beauty award for the evening goes to Sarah Jessica Parker, who wowed us on the red carpet. Her Chanel Haute Couture gown was to die for, but what really caught our eye was her hairstyle. The intertwined bun was an updo that only the Carrie Bradshaw alter ego could pull off, and she did so flawlessly.

Sandra Bullock



All eyes were on Sandra when she arrived last night, and she didn’t fail to impress. The Blindside star (and new Oscar winner) did old time glamour at its best with a simple, sleek blowout and Chanel Rouge Coco #22 lip color. You can easily get this look by mimicking her soft, smoky eye, vibrant lip color, and smooth hair.

Cameron Diaz



Diaz paired her gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown with a red lip and glamorous waves. She lined her soft, smoky eyes in black to make her baby blues pop, and added a touch of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks for a healthy glow. To replicate the hair, make sure you prep before drying with a mousse or styling gel to hold that tousled wave– it needs to last all night!



Maggie Gyllenhaal



Maggie’s lip color was the talk of the night (stunningly bold or too pink?), but we think the bright color is simply amazing. She also had a soft, smoky shadow brushed on to complement her bright blue eyes, and rocked a soft updo like many other ladies on last night’s red carpet. We love her hair accessory– get a cute look-a-like from Urban Outfitters.



Jennifer Lopez



Although we had mixed feelings about her dress, J.Lo’s makeup was flawless. Her radiant skin was complemented by a deep smoky eye, extremely well-groomed brows, and a nude pink lip. Her hair was a bit wind-blown, which we loved, and tied into a high, messy bun. To attempt this look, remember that texture is the key here– start with dirty hair and add plenty of product to keep it in place.



Rachel McAdams



Does this girl ever look bad? We loved the lighter hue of her hair– and her flawless skin looked absolutely radiant. Pale pink lips, light pink blush, and a natural smoky eye were the perfect accents to McAdams’ blond hair and fair complexion.



Carey Mulligan



The An Education star has been one of our favorites for months now, but now she has officially made us want to chop our hair off in favor of the pixie. Her mostly bare face (just a touch of pale pink lipstick and rose-colored smoky shadow) is stunning against her perfectly styled cut. Off-set by gorgeous chandelier earrings, the look shows that Carey obviously knows what she’s doing.

Zoe Saldana



Zoe has topped countless red carpet hit lists this award show season– and last night’s Oscars was no exception. Her Givenchy gown was a breathtaking standout, and her makeup (done by NARS) was gorgeous. Her smoky eye was created by layering purple and black to create a sophisticated look. The lip was a neutral, muted pink (Love Devotion by NARS) with a pale gloss layered on top. To achieve her glowing skin, use NARS Orgasm Illuminator on your cheekbones.

More Beauty News We Love:

Melanie Thierry Rumored to Be The New Face of YSL

Clark’s Botanicals Releases New Lip Tints

Beauty Banter: How Do I Get Rid of Under Eye Bags?