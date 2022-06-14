Halsey’s About-Face Beauty Brand Just Launched at Ulta & It’s Already Selling Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are too many celebrity beauty brands to keep track of these days and it’s my job to do it. But know that Halsey’s brand is one of the best around. That’s why I’m so stoked more people will get to experience About-Face now that it’s at Ulta Beauty. Now you can use your rewards points (or just rake them in) and shop liquid highlighter, lip gloss, matte eye paints, lip liners, glitter eye paints and so much more. There are both festival-ready shades and ones you can wear every day.

“This is a proud ‘pinch-me’ moment on an already amazing journey for about-face,” said Halsey, founder and Chief Creative Officer in a statement. “I have shopped the Ulta Beauty aisles for years and I can’t wait to see about-face on the shelves”, they continued. “For me, the opportunity to partner with Ulta Beauty is a no-brainer, and I’m so excited to see our kickass, high-performing formulas in-store and online, bringing our products to more faces.”

Now, let’s get to the goods. Some products are already selling out, such as most shades of the Matte Fluid Eye Paint. So grab what you can now! You won’t be disappointed.

Matte Fluid Eye Paint

You won’t find more pigmented liquid eyeshadow color on the market, especially one that dries down totally matte and smudge-proof.

Light Lock Highlight Fluid

There are four ulra-pigmented shades of this buildable liquid highlighter and you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Light Lock Lip Gloss

Choose from six buttery, glossy lip-oil-infused shades of the popular Lip Gloss.

Matte Fix Lip Pencil

This creamy, matte-finish lip liner stays put for up to seven hours. There are 10 shades to choose from but some are already sold out.

Fractal Glitter Eye Paint

You’ll be surprised at how wearable these glitter eye paints are (in eight shades), though you can build them up to be more dramatic as needed.