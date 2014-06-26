The Supreme Court: Buffer Zones Between Protesters and Abortion Clinics Won’t Be Allowed

The Supreme Court has just overturned a Massachusetts law that required a 35-foot buffer zone around the entrance to abortion clinics. The law, put in place in 2007, was enacted to prevent violence and harassment between protesters and women entering abortion clinics, and in particular was a response to shootings at two facilities in the state in 1994. The ruling does preserve laws across the country against those that attempt to block patients from entering abortion facilities.

“The buffer zones burden substantially more speech than necessary to achieve the Commonwealth’s asserted interests,” wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in the decision, who concluded that the law violated the First Amendment. “Petitioners wish to converse with their fellow citizens about an important subject on the public streets and sidewalks—sites that have hosted discussions about the issues of the day throughout history.”

To be sure, this is a complicated issue that extends beyond whether you’re pro-life or pro-choice.

On one side, the ruling feels like a slap in the face to Roe v. Wade. “The buffer zone did exactly what it was intended to do: It prevented violence at clinics while allowing anti-choice protesters to express their views,” Megan Amundson, Executive Director of NARAL Pro-Choice America’s Massachusetts branch told the LA Times. “Without it, the only tool we have left to combat violence is to prosecute people after they have committed violent acts.”

The flip side is that the ruling does reinforce the First Amendment (clearly the priority of the court since the ruling was unanimous among both conservative and liberal judges), and freedom of speech and the right to peacefully assemble—no matter what the message is.

This case was brought by Eleanor McCullen, a 77-year-old grandmother, and a regular protester at Boston clinics. Mark Rienzi, her lawyer, told reporters following the ruling: “The government cannot reserve its public sidewalks for Planned Parenthood, as if their message is the only one women should be allowed to hear. Today’s decision confirms that the 1st Amendment is for everyone, and that the government cannot silence peaceful speakers.”

In an interesting twist to the whole matter, The Supreme Court actually maintains a tight perimeter around its own building. Signs around it say: “No person shall engage in a demonstration within the Supreme Court building and grounds,” a point that was quickly pointed out on various social media channels like Twitter by those opposed to the ruling.

