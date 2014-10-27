Get Abigail Breslin’s Modern Take On the Pink Lip

The talented beauty lovers among us know that it takes skill to pull off a vibrant pink lip – not only is the lip application itself difficult to master, but the rest of the products that you apply to finish off your beauty look requires a delicate balance. So, when we spotted this gorgeous look on actress Abigail Breslin, featured in a brand new StyleCaster editorial, we had to get the details.

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo created a “softer, modern smokey eye” in order to give her a more approachable, overall look. He combined CK One Color Eyeliner in Vicious with CK One’s powder shadow quad in Boho and blended a mixture of the brown liner and the brown shadows from the quad in order to achieve the smokey eye.

For the lip, which is CK One Pure Color Lipstick in Kiss It, Hung recommends skipping the lip liner so that it doesn’t come off as too heavy. The softer outer edges of the lip actually end up making the look more modern and young. If you’re hesitant about applying such a bright color in the colder months, Hung says don’t be. “People can wear this lip color for all seasons. They can apply with the finger and skip the lip liner for spring or summer. For a dressier occasion, a lip liner can be used all over the lip before applying the lipstick.”

To finish the look, hairstylist Josue Perez pulled Abigail’s hair up into a disheveled bun – the exact look we’re always striving for. He told us that he added some dry shampoo and hairspray to her hair to give it a rough texture, and shook out the waves that she just had styled into them before pulling it up. Also, Josue advises using a bungee hair tie instead of a classic rubberband in order to make the bun more secure. Once you’ve pulled your hair up into the bun, use your hands and rub the hair back and forth. “The friction will give you that undone look,” says Josue.

Head on over to StyleCaster to see more of Abigail rocking iconic New York designers all over the city’s streets!