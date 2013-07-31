News: Recognize This Former Child Star?; Michael Kors Makeup is Here

Little Miss Sunshine star Abigail Breslin is all grown up — and now she’s a blonde bombshell! The actress debuted her new look at a recent event in LA. — via E! News



Lindsay Lohan checked out of rehab looking well with new rose-gold blonde highlights in her hair. — via TMZ

Get your wallet ready: Michael Kors‘ first-ever cosmetics line is available at now. — via SheFinds

Speaking of Michael Kors, Solange Knowles rocked the bright blue floating eye liner look from his Spring 2013 runway show in real life. Bold! — via PopSugar Beauty

Selfie makeover! Try these tips to look skinny in pictures. — via StyleCaster

Bored with your ponytail? These 8 braided hairstyles will help you change up your look. — via Beauty High