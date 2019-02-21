Anastasia Beverly Hills Just Launched Its First Brow Product in Over 3 Years

Take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about the first time you applied brow makeup. If you’re anything like me, the first time was a bit scary because there’s a fine line between Sharpie-like arches and full, dark and fab brows. If you’re still searching for the perfect fix, we’ve got good news because Anastasia Beverly Hills is launching a brow product that’s essentially a hybrid of two best-sellers.

It’s been a few years since the Cali-based cosmetic brand dropped a new brow product, but this new two-in-one was totally worth the wait. And since this isn’t the first notable brow drop to hit stores this year, we’re predicting well-groomed brows are at the top of everyone’s resolutions list. So without further ado, here’s what you need to know about the new Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel ($18).

In short, it’s a hybrid of the top-selling Tinted Brow Gel and Dipbrow Pomade that promises to deliver volume, color, fullness, shape and everything in-between. From the outside, it looks like your typical brow mascara, but the formula inside is what makes this new drop a game changer. It’s a matte, waterproof formula that’s rich in pigment so brows never appear sparse.

It has the feel of a brow gel, but the color and fullness of a pomade. So expect to see microblade-type arches after swiping on this formula. It can be sported alone or atop your favorite brow product. And with 11 shades available to choose from, mixing and matching is so easy.

The DipBrow Gel will be available at Anastasia Beverly Hills on March 4 for $18. And since it’s such a time-saving solution for pro-level arches, it would be criminal to not try it.

