Cue the Nostalgia—This Abercrombie & Fitch Fragrance Literally Smells Like High School

There are certain scents that evoke serious nostalgia the second you get a whiff. Bath & Body Works Cucumber Melon is one (unless you were a Freesia person) and Abercrombie & Fitch Fierce fragrance is another. The latter is still around and smells like high school in the best way possible. Maybe there was someone you had a crush on that wore it or you yourself sprayed a little on yourself every morning. That’s what fragrances do to us—they take us back.

As a Cyber Monday deal, you were able to personalize an Abercrombie & Fitch Fierce bottle. If you missed it like I did, there’s even more happening for the holidays. The brand is offering limited-edition Fierce bottles with a New York cityscape for $110 on December 13. It’s all part of A&F’s upcoming “holiday edition” of the Do 96 Hours In… pop-up experience in New York. If you’re going to be in NYC, it might be time for a staycation and if you don’t live in the city, now might be the perfect time to visit.

From Dec 12-15, Do 96 Hours In… is popping up in The Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. It’s basically a wintery-chic store with extra-cozy A&F clothes and accessories (grab a coat—you’ll need it!) as well as goods from local artists such as Eir Skincare Products and Adam JK tarot cards, pins and accessories. The best part? You’ll even have a chance to book a night at The Hoxton through the One:Night app for $96 a night and have a whole A&F-style night in at the hotel.

Your stay includes an A&F plush hotel robe and sherpa blanket to keep you warm, signature Fierce candle to set the mood, Scosha ID bracelet, Seventh Sense CBD lotion and lip balm, as well as A&F Hotel mugs, pens, matchbooks, postcards and an Apolis tote. Seriously—all for less than $100.

Each day at noon, One:Night releases a handful of rooms available to book. While you’re there, you can attend any of the Do 96 Hours In… events such as craft cocktails and shopping with influencers. It’s just for those four days (or, 96 hours—get it?) so you’ll want to set an alarm to check every day. Then, you can grab a blanket spritzed with Fierce fragrance, put in a good ’90s show on Netflix and live your best #TBT life.

