Abbey Lee Kershaw in New ‘Flora by Gucci’ Ad

A new collection of the ever popular Flora by Gucci is launching in March and we couldn’t be more excited.

WWD reported that “The Garden Collection” spans the five most important blossoms depicted on an iconic Gucci scarf designed by Vittorio Accornero for Princess Grace in the Sixties. “It’s a sort of bouquet of scents,” said Gucci’s creative director, Frida Giannini.

But more so than the pretty fragrances is the ah-mazing ad featuring Abbey Lee Kershaw.The images were photographed by Slve Sundsb and feature model Kershaw draped in florals, who also starred in Flora’s campaign.

We love Kershaw’s thick eyelashes and peach lips, but while we can’t get enough of the makeup we could do without some of the Photoshop touch-ups.