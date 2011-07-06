A Weighty Issue

I’m a sucker for a makeover story. Especially one on reality TV. The only one I can’t watch is Extreme Makeover Home Edition—it’s just water works from beginning to end when that one comes on. A few weeks ago ABC premiered Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition. The show chronicles one individual throughout the entire year as they fight to lose weight.

The trainer who helps them along the way is Chris Powell.

This man is so hot he could probably get me to learn eight languages in two hours if he tried hard enough. In any case, I was watching the show with one of my friends and she was saying how depressing it was.

“Oh I can’t watch this it makes me so sad.”

“Really,” I said. “I think it’s actually so uplifting!”

“Yeah but for every person that this guy helps, there are so many more people out there who can’t get this help.”

“But maybe someone is watching it and getting inspired to do the same thing. Besides, you’ve never even been fat so you don’t know what it’s like.”

My friend just kind of nodded and gave an “I guess so” shrug.

I wasn’t trying to be harsh when I said it but it got me thinking, I mean I’ve never been super skinny so I don’t know what it’s like to have someone say, “Oh my God, Lisa, eat a donut you’re so skinny!”

What do you think about this?