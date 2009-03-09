A Virtual Makeover that Sparkles

Katie of Sparkle*Shelf has been having a blast in the Makeover Studio:

“While my hair is naturally brown, I love blond hair! I wanted to try something that was blond and sleek. After ‘trying on’ a number of styles I found cuts that framed my face and had some kind of part that fell near my eyes were the most flattering. The blue eye are contacts. I don’t know if I’d buy colored contacts since I don’t use them normally, but I might add eye makeup to bring out the natural blue in my eyes. Plus I love the subtle asymmetry at the ends.

“I chose the longer brown wavy look because I was interested in seeing what I’d look like if I actually let my hair grow out and let it curl more naturally. Plus the cut has a structure and style to it, that curly-haired girls often don’t get to take advantage of because it is hard to add any real style to a curly head. I love the soft waves and the longer side bangs and believe this is a look that I’d be able to pull off and really love.”

Her results show the variety of different looks that can be pulled off with a little experimentation.