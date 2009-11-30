A Very Fine Line

Eyeliner is so right now, but there is a new twist on an old favorite when it comes to wearing it. The thinner the better is a chic way to play up the eyes. There has been so much heavy thick liner and dark smoky eyes. So, it’s now time to lighten up and go skinny.

If you are using a liquid liner, hold a mirror and gaze downward at it while applying the thin brush as close to the roots of the upper lashes as possible. Begin at the inside corners and draw a barely-there sketch all the way across ending in a little wing at the outer corners. A very good liner with a comfortable to apply brush is Lancme Artliner.

If pencil is your liner of choice, make sure the tip is incredibly sharpened so you can draw on a fine line with precision. Choose a waterproof formula that will stay in place like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eye Pencil. You may also want to try a thinner tipped eyeliner for the exact fine line like NYC Automatic Eyeliner.

Powder liner is a great option as well and very easy to apply. Simply use a flat angled brush and dip it into a little water so that it’s moist, but not dripping. Now drag it across a dark eye shadow like black or chocolate brown and make small connecting dashes across the upper lash line. I like to use Urban Decay Deluxe Eye Shadow in Zero. If the line turns out thicker then you’d like, take a fine tipped concealer brush with a little foundation on it and erase what you don’t want. When you keep the line fine, you can play up lips with a bright bold shade.

Perfect for a holiday bash.