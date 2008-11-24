The real pain of a brazilian wax

Women talk about things that men would not deign to discuss. Where a guy may talk to his buddies about the game or the latest iPhone application, a woman will talk to her girlfriends about shoes or the cycle in which they wax.

There have been many occassions where my wax has been a topic of conversation:

“Oh sorry. I can’t meet for dinner, I’m getting my Brazilian wax that night.”

*gasp* “You get Brazilians?! Doesn’t that hurt?”

If I had a dime for everytime someone said that…

The myth that the Brazilian is the most painful wax on the planet is a myth I’d like to blow wide open. I have had pretty much every part of my body waxed and I can say with the utmost certainty that the Brazilian is the least painful part of the body to have your hair ripped out.

Is it awkward to do a downward facing dog in front of your aestetician? Or have your legs thrown up in the air?

Sure. But it’s their job. They’ve seen one, they’ve seen them all.

The keys to a sucessful and relatively painless Brazilian wax are to 1.) pop two Advil an hour before the procedure and 2.) get it done regularly. My rate of growth calls for a wax every six weeks, so that’s the timeline I stick to. And you absolutely cannot shave in between! This causes ugly in-growns and makes it all the more painful for your next waxing appointment.

Please believe me when I tell you that I get my lip waxed on a regular basis because I don’t want to look like Tom Selleck and I always weep a little bit when the lady pulls that strip off. The facial lip is still the most painful part of my body to get waxed.

So if you’ve ever thought about getting a Brazilian but weren’t sure because of the pain or the mortification factor, I say give it a whirl! Pick a place that has a good waxing reputation and have it done by someone you’ve never worked with before. That way if you don’t have a good experience or can’t stop laughing when your waxer tells you to “get down on all fours,” you and your fun parts never have to see them again!