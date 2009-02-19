A Pop of Orange at Vena Cava

Credit: Dennis Ho

Here’s a refreshing and different look: a clean swipe of electric orange liner, created by makeup artist Vincent Longo for the Vena Cava Fall 2009 fashion show. “It’s actually very wearable,” he says. “If you just keep the line very clean and the rest of the face simple, it’s a great pop of color but not overwhelming.” He used his new Vincent Longo Liquid Shadow in Silky Orange. “It’s a great easy to apply liquid shadow that dries and doesn’t budge.”