A Picture Perfect Virtual Makeover

Megan McIntyre
by

Diane Desimone of Snapshot Fashion has been playing in the Makeover Studio, and check out her sexy new look! Here’s what she said about her experience:

Snapshot Fashion's Diane - before after

“I absolutely love Daily Makeover! With this site I got to experience some hairstyles that I never would try in real life. Now I know what I would look like as a blonde…Lauren Conrad I am not. I don’t think they’ll be asking me to join the cast of The Hills anytime soon! But I did find some styles that I thought really suited my face shape and skin tone. I love one of the looks with bangs so much that I’m actually going to see my hairstylist today and request it…all thanks to Daily Makeover!”

