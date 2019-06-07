The A-line Bob Is the New Vintage You Didn’t Know You Needed

Scroll To See More Images

Who doesn’t love splurging into the past with some high-end vintage? Regardless of the tacky reputation this hairstyle had in the 1980s, the A-line bob cut is making a comeback that hardly feels dated. 2019 just claimed ownership to the classic look and it’s been re-labeled as trendy, bold, and chic. With summer officially off to a hot start, the current season calls for an up-to-date, low-maintenance hairstyle that makes you feel light and fresh without compromising your personal style.

With an ongoing list of trending celebrities who shamelessly rock this laidback look, they’re here to show that summer 2019 is all about going shorter in the back and longer in the front or vice-versa (layers optional). Think Kris Jenner after she shook the world while debuting her super sleek new ‘do at this year’s Met Gala (which undoubtedly made her look 10 years younger), or Winnie Harlow looking like a modern-day Mia Wallace at the CFDA Awards in Brooklyn this past week.

Whatever the vibe of your everyday look and overall style, the A-line bob cut does all of the work for you–channeling your inner badass even when effortlessly throwing on a pair of blue jeans and a plain tee. In other words, it’s the modern-day bestie for your makeup routine. With the iconic cut making its mark on generations ever since the early 20th century, there’s an abundance of inspiration at our disposal. I mean, have you seen what this cut did for Emily Ratajkowski back in 2017? Just when you thought she couldn’t get any sexier, she slaps us in the face with an A-line bob cut and said, “you thought.”

If any further proof is needed to confirm that this hair trend is the only way to properly make your mark on summer 2019, here’s a jam-packed list of the hottest celebrities who allowed the bold bob to take over.

Jourdan Dunn

The model rocks a sophisticated and sleek version we can’t stop staring at.

Katie Holmes

The actress channeled her inner freak with her clean hair chop and set of bangs, and she’s never looked better.

Katie Perry

Perry mastered the rockstar vibe with her messy, bleach-blonde, A-line cut.

Emily Ratajkowski

I won’t say I told you so, but she killed it.

Margot Robbie

The actress served us the ideal summer look with her short beachy cut.

Kris Jenner

Kris’ bleach blonde A-line cut frames her face perfectly in all of the right areas, encouraging that radiant youthful glow to shine.

Naomi Campbell

This cut is giving the iconic model the royal vibe she deserves.

Taylor Swift

The singer finally showed us her wild side after rocking this punk-inspired cut.

Soo Joo Park

Soo Joo slayed the 2019 Kenzo show with her fiery but classy new hairdo.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa exemplified the perfect day-to-day version of the A-line cut by having a perfect balance between bold and sleek–making her classy look completely versatile.

Nicki Minaj

Minaj recreated the retro-styled cut into a bold statement. Her blonde hair turned her into the futuristic Barbie of our dreams.

Kim Kardashian

Once again, Kim K. just gets it. They say characters tend to repeat themselves, and Kim’s pin-straight, middle-parted cut has me feeling like I’m staring at a modern-day Cleopatra.

Gabrielle Union

The actress delivered class with a gracious side of sass in her beautiful, ultra-silky clean cut.

Khloé Kardashian

The beautiful evolution of Khloé. The Kardashian publicizing a new ‘hot mom’ status through her current hairstyle, without compromising her youthful, luxe aesthetic.

Winnie Harlow

The model switched it up for this year’s CFDA Awards with this breathtaking version of the cut. It makes me want a re-write of Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction film, just so she can be the star.

Hailey Bieber

I don’t really care if this look was for Halloween or the red carpet; she looks epic.

Irina Shayk

The Russian supermodel made the right decision with the classic style, looking effortlessly snatched while letting the A-line cut build the bold look for her.

Joan Smalls

I can’t tell if she looks more like a chic gangster straight out of The Godfather or a female James Bond, but the supermodel’s one-sided A-line cut paired with a power suit is the epitome of a boss.

Rihanna

And last but not least, the queen herself looking like royalty even in a simple, classic A-line bob cut. She’s undoubtedly a trendsetter, as evidenced by her transformation in 2007 when she also sported the A-line during her Good Girl Gone Bad era.