Away We Go With Melanie Lynskey

Hello Gibson Girls! I’ve been so busy these past few weeks with filming for What Not To Wear, seeing my clients at the salon and doing tons of red carpet work. It’s been insanity! But it’s also been a lot of fun and I’m blessed to be able to do what I love.

Recently I got the chance to style the hair of the absolutely charming Melanie Lynskey. She was attending the premiere of her new movie with Maya Rudolph, Away We Go. Many of you might know Melanie from her appearances as Rose on Two And A Half Men. She’s an absolute doll and so fun to work with.

Melanie was wearing a really great off-the-shoulder dress and I decided right away that we needed to put her hair up — it just wouldn’t make sense to leave it down and hide all that gorgeous detailing! I wanted her to look chic and sophisticated, but still really downtown cool so I decided to create a kind of messy bun.

On her wet hair I used Fix It Gel, then Hair Sheet Styling on top and blew hair dry. I wanted her bun to have volume in the back and, since her hair is normally shoulder-length and very fine, I added in my Extensions in the Julia shade to help create that body and length.

To finish up, I curled the hair with a large barrel curling iron then used Tame It Shine Lotion to calm the frizz. I pulled her back into a bun, then sprayed it with Beautiful Hold Hairspray to set.

The key to making this look a little more hip and a little less ballerina is to use your fingers to soften up the front. Pulling a few strands of hair out adds that cool dimension, which looks a lot prettier and more interesting than a flat top and looks a lot better in photographs.

What do you think, do you like this style on her?

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.

As a celebrity hairstylist, I often receive samples of new products directly from beauty brands to test out. Any product I mention in this blog is one that I’ve tested out myself, in accordance with Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge.