A Glass of Red Wine May be Equivalent to an Hour at The Gym

How’s this for some good news to kick off your week: A recent study says that drinking a glass of wine might be equivalent to an hour of exercise.

Researchers at the University of Alberta in Canada found that resveratrol—a compound found in red wine, as well as some nuts and grapes—can improve heart, muscle and bone functions in the same way sweating it out at the gym can.

But before you cancel your Equinox membership, there are a few caveats: The news only applies to red varietals (Sorry, Ramona Singer), and the benefits only cover one glass, people.

Read more about this (sublime!) study here.

