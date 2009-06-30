A Fresh Summer Scent

Every summer I like to change up my scent and try something a little lighter and fresher then what I usually wear the rest of the year. This season I’ve discovered a new summer scent that’s already become my go-to summer scent. It’s called Misaki by Tsi-La and it smells happy, sexy, fresh and alive.

I love Tsi-La for its natural scents and hair perfumes — I’ve worn many of their lovely fragrances in summers past. They all contain essential oils and plant botanicals which makes them really luxurious and really good for the planet. Best of all, your own body chemistry determines how it will smell on your skin, so no two people will wear this the same way!

Misaki smells fresh, but it’s also a seductive fragrance, which I find unique. Usually scents have one or the other but not both. Who doesn’t want to be both! The fresh side of this scent stems mainly from lavender and other summery notes like bergamot, mint and green tea moss while the seductive side brings in a combination of Tahitian vanilla orchid, ylang ylang and neroli nectar.

The beautiful packaging is also a real highlight for me. The fragrance comes in a gorgeous clear bottle covered in flowering vines and packaged in a chic black lotus box. It makes the perfect gift for a sister, mom or friend.

Knowing that you are wearing ultra-pure ingredients that also smell heavenly will ease the mind of even the most die hard naturalist. I also love their mini natural fragrances –they are perfect for travel and you can play with different scents each day of the week!