A Fashion Show With A Cause

The final look

Photo: Nathan Bush

Recently I had an amazing opportunity to style the hair of models for the Jr. Smile Collection Event, a charity fashion show to benefit Operation Smile.

While I had definitely seen the images of children in Third World countries who have these severe facial deformations, I’ll admit I didn’t know as much as I could have about Operation Smile. When I had this opportunity to work with them I thought it would be a great way to enlighten myself on what the doctors and volunteers do.

The models were motivated Manhattan teens that worked to help raise awareness and funds for the charity. They were wearing beautiful clothes donated by top designers like Carmen Marc Valvo, Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg and Vera Wang. Most of the dresses were very short and sexy and the heels were MAJOR. I decided to go for a naturally (age-appropriate!) sexy hairstyle of a center part with soft waves.

Photo: Nathan Bush

We brought all the girls to the salon and washed their hair with Daily Cleanse and Daily Nourish. Since we did the hair a few hours before the show, we needed it to last all day. So I used Hair Sheet Styling and Fix It Gel on wet hair to give the style hold and lasting power.

I then created a center part and used a 1 inch barrel curling iron throughout the ends to create a nice, soft texture and wave that looked sexy but not too sexy.

The event was great, the girls looked fabulous and we all helped to raise awareness for a really fantastic organization. Mission accomplished!

Remember, Beauty is Individual.

As a celebrity hairstylist, I often receive samples of new products directly from beauty brands to test out. Any product I mention in this blog is one that I’ve tested out myself, in accordance with Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge.