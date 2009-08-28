A Fab Makeup Look In Just 5 Minutes!

My first book, The 5 Minute Face is very near and dear to me. It’s based on a universal look I created on What Not To Wear to help all women enhance their natural beauty in the fastest, easiest way possible. It’s every woman’s beauty bible! Best of all, it’s now out in a paperback edition!

With step-by-step instructions on how to highlight your fabulous face in a mere 5 minutes, you will be amazed at how beautiful you can look in almost no time. Perfect for the gal on the go, the book highlights all ages and skin types, so there’s something in there for everyone!

In it I also teach women how to choose the best colors for their complexions, adjust makeup application and formulas based on their ages and even have an amazing shopping chapter in the back so you can run out and purchase the look and shades you see on the pages. Learn how to create different looks, everything from party makeup to how to wear timeless trends. Check it out now!