A Complete Timeline of Amanda Bynes’ Hair

It’s no secret that Amanda Bynes has been making headlines lately, and with good reason. Between the questionable tweets, jaw-dropping outfits and the selfies she takes that are the only photographs she wants published of herself, the girl is making us worried. Yesterday when she tweeted a picture of her half shaved head with the caption, “I buzzed half my head like @cassie! No more old photos! This is the new me! I love it!” we got to thinking about how many ridiculous hairstyles she’s had over the years and knew it was right to make a timeline.
More from The Vivant: Amanda Bynes’ Net Worth—How Rich is She, Really?
From her butterfly clips on “The Amanda Show” to her man haircut hairpiece for “She’s the Man,” Amanda’s hairstyles have been wild year after year. Take a look at the complete history of Amanda Bynes’ hairstyles from 1999 to present day and tell us what you think the actress should do next in the comments below!
More Celebrity Makeovers From Beauty High:
Best of 2012: Celebrity Makeovers That Made Our Jaws Drop
Jennifer Lawrence Chops Her Hair, Debuts Trendy New Lob
Get Your Spring Hairstyle Inspiration From These Celebrity Makeovers
Back in 1999 when Amanda Bynes competed on "Figure It Out," she wasn't afraid to put as many colorful hair accessories as possible into her hair.
Image via ChildStarlets.com
Photo:
Child Starlets/Child Starlets
In 2000 when Amanda was part of the "All That" cast, she loved a pom-pom and tightly wound curls.
Image via FanPop.com
Photo:
Fan Pop/Fan Pop
2000 marked a peak in Amanda's career as "The Amanda Show" saw continued success on Nickelodeon. Her butterfly clips were half the reason she was awarded her own show.
Image via Amazon.com
Photo:
Amazon/Amazon
Taking on a less humorous television role, Amanda's character in "Nightmare Room" in 2001 was the first time that accessory-free hair was debuted in her career.
Image via ChildStarlets.com
Photo:
Child Starlets/Child Starlets
2002 marked Amanda's movie career takeoff when she starred alongside Frankie Muniz in "Big Fat Liar" sporting straight, flipped out hair.
Image via ChildStarlets.com
Photo:
Child Starlets/Child Starlets
In 2003, "What a Girl Wants" was released and Amanda got to experiment with elegant updos and classic tiaras - a huge improvement over her butterfly clip days.
Image via FanPop.com
Photo:
Fan Pop/Fan Pop
Her 2005 movie "Love Wrecked" pretty much flew under the radar, but we weren't surprised to see Amanda wearing a flower in her hair. The girl can't get enough hair accessories.
Image via Throng.com
Photo:
Throng/Throng
Though she played a girl character for half of the movie and a girl dressed as a boy for the other half, Amanda's "She's the Man" performance in 2006 debuted the pixie cut before its time.
Image via HotFlick.com
Photo:
Hot Flick/Hot Flick
From 2002 to 2006, Amanda acted on "What I Like About You" and the TV show still plays in syndication today (it's our guilty pleasure). With the help of some highlights and a straightening iron, Amanda's hair actually looks pretty normal throughout this show.
Image via HKB.com
Photo:
HKB/HKB
In the 2007 remake of "Hairspray," Amanda played Penny and sported a seriously teased crown and some pigtails.
Image via NewsGab.com
Photo:
News Gab/News Gab
The 2007 "Sydney White" film featured Amanda with super straight brunette hair.
Image via AmandaBynesNews.com
Photo:
Hub Pages/Hub Pages
Her 2008 made for TV movie "Living Proof" was when Amanda's hair looked the best, smooth with voluminous waves.
Image via HubPages.com
Photo:
Amanda Bynes News/Amanda Bynes News
Her role in "Easy A" in 2010 was the latest major acting gig Amanda's had, featuring her character with blown out blonde hair and a signature headband.
Image via TheWallpapers.com
Photo:
Wallpapers/Wallpapers
Amanda Bynes hit the red carpet in 2011 for the MTV Movie Awards with more hair extensions than we can count.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Arrested in 2012 for driving under the influence, Amanda's mugshot showed her pinkish-purple hair color.
Photo:
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office via WireImage
Tweets heard round the world in 2013 were sent by Amanda, telling paparazzi that her selfies would be the only pictures she wanted to be published. Here she wears a red beanie and has seemingly healthy hair plus tons of extentions.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
Amanda tweeted this picture of her hair, pulled into a disheveled ponytail with tons of highlights and lowlights, saying, "I love my hair this way!"
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
Sporting what looks like a platinum blonde wig and a red baseball cap, Amanda applies her makeup in the mirror.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
Amanda tweeted this picture of her posing with a fan sporting bleach blonde bedhead hair.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
On April 25, 2013, Amanda tweeted this picture of her hair with the caption, "I buzzed half my head like @cassie! No more old photos! This is the new me! I love it!"
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter