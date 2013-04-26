A Complete Timeline of Amanda Bynes’ Hair

It’s no secret that Amanda Bynes has been making headlines lately, and with good reason. Between the questionable tweets, jaw-dropping outfits and the selfies she takes that are the only photographs she wants published of herself, the girl is making us worried. Yesterday when she tweeted a picture of her half shaved head with the caption, “I buzzed half my head like @cassie! No more old photos! This is the new me! I love it!” we got to thinking about how many ridiculous hairstyles she’s had over the years and knew it was right to make a timeline.

More from The Vivant: Amanda Bynes’ Net Worth—How Rich is She, Really?

From her butterfly clips on “The Amanda Show” to her man haircut hairpiece for “She’s the Man,” Amanda’s hairstyles have been wild year after year. Take a look at the complete history of Amanda Bynes’ hairstyles from 1999 to present day and tell us what you think the actress should do next in the comments below!

More Celebrity Makeovers From Beauty High:

Best of 2012: Celebrity Makeovers That Made Our Jaws Drop

Jennifer Lawrence Chops Her Hair, Debuts Trendy New Lob

Get Your Spring Hairstyle Inspiration From These Celebrity Makeovers