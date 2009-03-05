A Champagne Toast

Kate Bosworth: The golden tones in her swept back hair

give the perfect complement to her complexion

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.com

The 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter definitely had some amazingly stunning, total babes on the red carpet. There were some major highlights – and by highlights, I mean atop the pretty heads of some favorite eye catching celebs.

Kate Bosworth more than fantastically made the cut! The golden tones in her swept back hair give the perfect complement to her complexion. I love the subtle variation and the way it gives her hairstyle movement. It’s always amazing to me how a few highlights can really intensify the subtle drama of a hair color.

Anna Paquin: best beach blond at the party

Photo: Kristian Dowling/WireImage.com Gwen Stefani was super chic and super blond

Photo: Kristian Dowling/WireImage.com

Not only do I love Anna Paquin‘s show on HBO True Blood, I love her hair color. Because of this she wins my vote for best beach blond at the party. I love the way her single process blond is set off with the super pale, beachy looking highlights. She looked fresh and sparkly.

Madonna

The rock-n-roll duo of Gwen Stefani and Madonna pulled out all the stops with their super chic and super blond looks. I thought it was really refreshing to see Miss Gwen had traded in her typically platinum hair for something a bit softer and more elegant. As far as Madonna is concerned…. What can I say – LOVE, LOVE, LOVE. She is an Icon to say the least.