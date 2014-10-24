A Broken Heart Can Actually Kill You (Especially If You’re a Woman)

We’ve long known that extreme stress, particularly from the loss of a loved one, can impact one’s health, but you might be surprised by just how big of an impact it can have. Over the last year, medical experts have become increasingly aware of a cardiac disease they are now referring to as stress cardiomyopathy—also known as broken heart syndrome. And according to cardiac experts, the condition may account for at least six percent of the heart attacks women are now being diagnosed with. In 2008, the last time data was available, 6,800 people were hospitalized with this, and nine out of ten of them were women.

A recent Elle magazine piece delved into what exactly the disease is, and yes, according to research, a broken heart can actually kill you. The disease strikes when someone is suffering from severe physical or emotional stress, which results in the heart being overwhelmed with a flood of adrenaline, which impacts its ability to pump. Common symptoms include chest pains, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, shortness of breath, and jaw pain.

Unlike a heart attack, broken heart syndrome doesn’t stem from a physical obstruction to the heart or arteries, it is essentially your body reacting in the worst possible way to your mental state. The point being here, that it is important to take severe stress just as seriously as you would a broken leg, or any other ailment.