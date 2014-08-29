Beauty Buzz: A Braid Takes Center Court at the US Open, Purple Lips for Fall, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Caroline Wozniacki got her braid stuck in her racket at the US Open (the GIF capturing the mishap is priceless), but she didn’t seem all too upset by it as she went on to win the match. [NESN]

2. Once your hair is damaged, what are the things you should NOT be doing? Well, here are 5 of them. [Daily Makeover]

3. Flash Tattoos have been a fast trend for accessorizing your look – hear what the founder of the brand has to say. [Popsugar Beauty]

4. Purple lipstick is all the rage for fall – learn how to get the look. [Style.com]

5. Your Facebook posts are linked to your self-esteem – find out what one study says it might mean for your relationships. [StyleCaster]