The ’90s Are Back, But With a High Fashion Twist

The ’90s were all about laying off the product, dusting off the ’80s excess and getting back to some level of natural. The nonchalant look was everything, and this season, it’s like that decade’s Kate Moss cleaned up—the fall/winter 2013 runways were eerily coordinated, with more than a few showing some variation on a light, brownish-grey smokey eye with minimal, but strong, accoutrements (middle school-thick brows do the trick, while spotless skin and slicked-back hair keep it polished).

Whether just in the crease, an all-over wash or stretched to the brow bone, shadow was subtle and natural, but the tinge it gave faces was enough to hint at the subversive inspiration. You may have to back up to see where the “smokey” bit comes in, but consider how diffused and hazy every look is, and the abstract starts going Van Gogh. Who says there needs to be fire? Take the high-fashion inspiration from the images above, combined with a few of your favorite ’90s shows and movies, and you’ll have this look down in no time.

