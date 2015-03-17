9 Ways to Make Sure Your Hair Is Humidity Proof

With the terror of winter behind us, we are joyfully embracing the arrival of spring! However, looming April showers and muggy summer weather bring threats of not-so great hair days on the horizon. But there’s no need to hide indoors all season—we tapped into three hair experts to help make sure your hair looks fabulous regardless of the five-day forecast. The war against frizz is no easy feat, but hopefully these 9 tips will help you win the battle!

1. Know Exactly How Humidity Works

“Humidity negatively affects almost all hair types and styles by either causing it to frizz up, droop and fall flat—or a combination of both,” explains ColorProof Evolved Color Care Founder, Product Developer and CEO, Jim Markham. “Hair is made up of three layers with the outer most layer (the cuticle) acting as the protective layer. Imagine the cells of the cuticle like a shingled roof. When the cuticle lays smooth and flat, frizz is at bay but as soon as the cuticle is roughed up, it allows moisture in the hair shaft to swell, creating frizz,” he continues.

2. Humidity Can Increase Damage

“A little known fact is that humidity can make your hair prone to damage as a chemical treatment [would],” shares Eric Spengler, SVP of Research and Development at Living Proof. “The mere fact that your hair has more moisture doesn’t make it damaged, but when there is a lot of humidity in the air and you brush, comb, or pull your hair into the ponytail, it becomes more susceptible to breakage. [Due to the excess] humidity and moisture going in and out of the hair, the stress needed to cause breakage is much lower than normal.”

3. However, It Also Has Benefits

“Humidity works great in terms of embracing texture,” shares Smooth ‘N Shine Celebrity Stylist Larry Sims. “No-fuss hair is in right now so fly-aways and loose strands, etc. can really be enhanced by the humidity. If you’re wearing cool textured braids, humidity will also complement that style.”

4. Prevent Hair From Falling Flat

“Start with a great haircut with layers,” advises Markham. “Layering hair naturally adds movement and bounce while eliminating weight at the ends. [I’d also suggest] selecting a professional-grade, sulfate-free, salt-free volumizing shampoo and conditioner such as SuperPlump to gently cleanse and condition while infusing weightless body and fullness. Finish your style with HumidityRx Anti-Frizz Weatherproof Spray which utilizes revolutionary water repelling polymers to envelop hair and protect it against humidity.”

5. Avoid Excessive Frizz

“You want to be sure you’re using a product that will effectively prevent the fluctuation of moisture in and out of the hair,” adds Spengler. “Living Proof’s No Frizz and Curl lines are both great options for women with wavy or curly hair. It’s also important to keep your hair in good condition—this is enhanced by not over-styling or over-washing strands. The healthier your hair is, the easier it is to manage and the less frizzy it is. [If] your hair is damaged, it’s much more prone to absorbing moisture and frizzing prematurely. [For blow-dryer or flatiron users] I recommend Living Proof Restore Instant Protection Spray or Straight Spray as an essential ‘tool’ to help avoid heat styling damage.”

6. Manage Your Curls Accordingly

“[You can] lock in the curl pattern with a curl enhancing product like Smooth ‘N Shine Curled Up Curl Activating Mousse, and try to diffuse hair without touching it,” shares Sims who works with Lupita Nyong’o, Gabrielle Union and Mary J.Blige. “The more that you touch your hair, the chances of more frizzies and fly-aways also goes up. A leave-in conditioner, works great because it helps coat the hair with moisture, delivering ideal texture and lessens the chances of frizz.”

7. Keep Washing to a Minimum

“Shampooing hair can be drying if your shampoo contains harsh sulfates and salts, which rough up the cuticle and strip hair, thus causing frizz,” says Markham. “Be sure to select a super gentle, sulfate-free, salt-free shampoo formula to mildly cleanse while leaving hairs’ cuticle in tact. Follow with a protein rich conditioner to strengthen and repair hair while adding moisture. Most hair types can go at least one to two days without shampooing.”

8. Find The Right Hair Serum

“[Serums] are often formulated for women with thick, coarse, or unruly hair. However, it’s important to recognize that 99% of serums are made of silicones,” shares Spengler. “[These formulas] work by placing a heavy layer on the surface of hair that cause it to lay down smooth. But silicones do not effectively coat the hair and can cause the hair to feel weighed down or dirty, causing you to wash and style more often—think twice about silicones. In 2013, Living Proof introduced an oil-free, silicone-free serum called Satin that is very effective at blocking humidity and also cuts down on styling time by 40%.”

9. Hair Health and Humidity Go Hand-in-Hand

“Hair is basically a living organ on our body and like anything else, it has to be healthy to “operate” properly,” explains Sims. “You will see the best results in your style and texture when your hair is healthy—a trim every 6-8 weeks will help!”