9 Runway-Inspired Hair & Makeup Looks to Wear to a Wedding

Figuring out just the right beauty look to wear to a wedding can be tricky. Guests are expected to look effortlessly amazing (hello, those pictures are going to last) while never, ever upstaging the bride.
The key to a beautiful bridal look is keeping it simple and not too trendy (just think of those poor women who got married in the 80’s, with giant perms). But unlike the bride, guests are much more free to play with different wedding looks, bright makeup and runway-inspired trends. Here are our top picks for wedding guest beauty inspired by recent runway looks we loved!
Sleek, shiny locks, subtle makeup and just a hint of gold glitter for added glamour.
1. Prep hair with anti-frizz styling cream. (Living Proof Straight Making No Frizz Styling Cream for Medium to Thick Hair, $26, sephora.com) 2. Flat iron hair. (ghd Classic 1 Styler, $185, sephora.com) 3. Dust cheeks with brightening blush. (Philosophy The Supernatural Lit From Within Healthy Cream Blush in Look on the Bright Side, $13.50, sephora.com) 4. Finish the look by applying gold glitter eyeshadow along the upper lash line. (NARS Single Eyeshadow in Silent Night, $23, sephora.com)
Bold, colorful eyes and a simple updo.
1. Dust copper eyeshadow up to the crease of the eye, blending with finger tips. (CoverGirl Queen Collection 1-Kit Eye Shadow in Fire It Up, $3, covergirl.com) 2. Get flawless skin with tinted moisturizer. (Bobbi Brown SPF 15 Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free, $40, bobbibrowncosmetics.com) 3. Smooth hair and banish frizz with a light serum. (Aveda Light Elements Smoothing Fluid, $24, aveda.com) 4. Apply a moisturizing, sheer lip balm. (Fresh Sugar Lip Gloss in Sugar Baby, $18, sephora.com)
Soft waves and thick lashes create a subtle, yet alluring look.
1. Spray hair with texturizing mist. (Sachajuan Ocean Mist, $28, urbanoutfitters.com) 2. Loosely curl 2 inch sections of hair with a clampless curling iron. (T3 SinglePass Whirl Curling Iron, $130, sephora.com) 3. Apply several coats of black mascara. (Dior DiorShow Extase Mascara in Black, $28, sephora.com) 4. Keep lips subtle with a nude lipstick. (Clinique Long Last Soft Shine Lipstick in Creamy Nude, $14.50, sephora.com)
Bold black gel liner is the center of attention, framed by glowing skin and subtle pink lips.
1. Apply gel liner along upper lash line. (Buxom Lashliner in Leatherette, $16, sephora.com) 2. Apply a sheer lip balm. (Korres Lip Butter in Jasmine, $12, sephora.com) 3. Get radiant skin with a luminizer (Givenchy Mister Radiant, $36, sephora.com) 4. Fill in brows with a similarly colored pencil. (Lorac Creamy Brow Pencil, $20, sephora.com)
A middle part instantly modernizes a simple, slightly messy updo, bold brows and flushed cheeks.
1. Prep hair with shine spray. (Bumble and bumble Let it Shine On (And On
) Finishing Spray, $25, bumbleandbumble.com) 2. Give lips a subtle tint with berry lip stain. (Hourglass Aura Sheer Lip Stain in Flush, $26, hourglasscosmetics.com) 3. Dust rosy blush over cheek bones. (Chanel Joues Contraste Blush in Rose Ecrin, $43, chanel.com) 4. Create strong brows with a brow marker. (Stila All Day Waterproof Brow Color, $21, stilacosmetics.com)
Gunmetal smoky eyes are balanced with nude lips.
1. Apply a blendable eyeliner, smudging with a brush or your finger. (Sephora Collection Smoky Kohl Eyeliner in Black, $12, sephora.com) 2. Blend metallic shadow up from lash line to the crease of the eyelid. (Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Shadow Pencil in Mercury, $20, urbandecay.com) 3. Fill in sparse brows with brow powder. (Lorac Take a Brow, $22, sephora.com) 4. Apply a flesh-colored lipstick. (Too Faced Lip of Luxury in Totally Nude, $20, sephora.com)
A messy bun is made chic with illuminated eyes and a bold pop of lip color.
1. Apply smoothing serum to hair. (Josie Maran Argan Oil Hair Serum, $30, sephora.com) 2. Add a bit of excitement (and trendiness) with fuchsia lips. (Make Up Forever Rouge Artist Intense in 36 Satin Fuchsia, $19, sephora.com) 3. Dust bronzer lightly on forehead and cheekbones. (Bare Minerals Warmth All-Over Face color, $18, bareescentuals.com) 4. Make eyes pop by applying a highlighter to inner corners. (Benefit Eye Bright Pencil, $20, benefitcosmetics.com)
An undone braid and warm makeup create an effortlessly cool vibe.
1. Use clear elastics to secure hair, after loosely braiding it and pulling a few strands loose to frame the face. (Goody Latex Ponytail Holders, $2.49, target.com) 2. Tame any flyaways with a smoothing balm. (Phyto Phytodefrisant Botanical Hair Relaxing Balm, $32, sephora.com) 3. Dust brown metallic shadow on eyelids, allowing to fall below the lower lash line. (Laura Mercier Luster Eye Colour in Chocolate, $22, lauramercier.com) 4. Line the inner rims of eyes with a dark pencil liner. (Clinique Quickliner for Eyes in Really Black, $15, clinique.com)
A deep side part, slicked back ponytail and bright orangey-red lips combine for total glamour.
1. Apply sheer green shadow along the upper lash line. (Guerlain Ombre Eclat Mono Eyeshadow in LInstant Emeraude 181, $36, sephora.com) 2. Blend jelly blush into cheeks. (Givenchy Blush Gelee Jelly Blush in Candide Pink, $33, sephora.com) 3. Apply dark black mascara (Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die For The Mascara, $22, sephora.com) 4. Finish the look with bold, colorful lips. (Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture SPF 15 in Le Orange, $30, sephora.com)