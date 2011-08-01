9 Runway-Inspired Hair & Makeup Looks to Wear to a Wedding

Figuring out just the right beauty look to wear to a wedding can be tricky. Guests are expected to look effortlessly amazing (hello, those pictures are going to last) while never, ever upstaging the bride.

The key to a beautiful bridal look is keeping it simple and not too trendy (just think of those poor women who got married in the 80’s, with giant perms). But unlike the bride, guests are much more free to play with different wedding looks, bright makeup and runway-inspired trends. Here are our top picks for wedding guest beauty inspired by recent runway looks we loved!