9 Pocket-Sized Products For On the Go

The tents at Bryant Park are up and you may or may not be attending NY Fashion Week… (Thankfully FNO is open to all). Regardless of your coolness factor, we’ve put together an essential list of minis for quick touch-ups between shows/ afterparties that will most definitely fit in your pocket book of choice. Face it (literally), who doesn’t need a refresher after hours of cat walk observing, making mental notes on how to dress for next season, rubbing elbows with celebs, interviewing VIPs backstage, oh and picking out the ridiculous Manzies (you know, the absurdly dressed fashionistos) who just can’t help themselves…

So guys and gals, load up on coffee, or your caffeine of choice (whatever that may be… we don’t judge). It’s going to be a crazy, exciting week and you’ll be more than prepared thanks to our expertise in all things fabulous! See you at the tents, purse and all!

1. Chantecaille Brilliant Mini Gloss Collection, $65, at Barneyscoop.com

2. Smashbox O-Glow Travel Size, $16, at Sephora.com

3. The Balm Pick-Up Liners, $19, at Sephora.com

4. Hoola by Benefit Boxed Powders Collection, $28, at Sephora.com

5. Urban Decay Trifecta, $11, at Sephora.com

6. Boscia fresh blotting linens, $10, at Sephora.com

7. Colgate Wisp, $7.99, at Drugstore.com

8. LORAC Double Feature Concealer, $24, at Sephora.com

9. Sephora Pop-Up Travel Brush, $8, at Sephora.com