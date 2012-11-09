9 Celebrity Nail Polish Collaborations We Love, Plus One We’re Hoping Will Happen

When it comes to nail polish, we can’t help ourselves. Buying more, trying more and learning new nail art techniques is a slight obsession. Nail polish brands typically come out with new colors each season and while we’re usually pleased with the palette, nothing gets us more excited than a good celebrity nail polish collaboration.

OPI tends to be the head honcho when it comes to pulling celebs into the polish game, but other brands like Wet ‘n Wild and Home Shopping Network have been getting in on the polish game lately. Celebrities like the Kardashians, who have the Kardashian Kolors line with Nicole by OPI, and Katy Perry who is a nail art guru, are pretty obvious choices for collaborations. Others, like Snooki and Justin Bieber, are less obvious, but (surprisingly) colors that we need in our collection.

We rounded up our favorite celebrity nail polish collections, plus one that we really hope comes around in the next year or so. (Hint: “A dollar makes me holler, Honey Boo Boo!” That probably gave it away, but we’re really wishing for this line.)

