9 Celebrity Nail Polish Collaborations We Love, Plus One We’re Hoping Will Happen

When it comes to nail polish, we can’t help ourselves. Buying more, trying more and learning new nail art techniques is a slight obsession. Nail polish brands typically come out with new colors each season and while we’re usually pleased with the palette, nothing gets us more excited than a good celebrity nail polish collaboration.
OPI tends to be the head honcho when it comes to pulling celebs into the polish game, but other brands like Wet ‘n Wild and Home Shopping Network have been getting in on the polish game lately. Celebrities like the Kardashians, who have the Kardashian Kolors line with Nicole by OPI, and Katy Perry who is a nail art guru, are pretty obvious choices for collaborations. Others, like Snooki and Justin Bieber, are less obvious, but (surprisingly) colors that we need in our collection.
We rounded up our favorite celebrity nail polish collections, plus one that we really hope comes around in the next year or so. (Hint: “A dollar makes me holler, Honey Boo Boo!” That probably gave it away, but we’re really wishing for this line.)
It was only a matter of time until the Snooki nail polish collection happened. The zebra-themed collection designed by the new mom will be available Holiday 2012 on HSN.
Belieb it or not (see what we did there?) Justin Bieber got a nail polish collection before his girlfriend, Selena Gomez. We were shocked in 2010 when the singer delivered a range of polishes that we actually bought.
Because they are just about taking over the world, the Kardashian ladies launched Kardashian Kolors polishes, each inspired by a member of the reality TV royal family.
Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie teamed up with Wet 'n Wild for a polish collaboration this year. Colors range from berries to plums to fuchsias and, of course, there's no shortage of glitter.
Katy Perry's line with OPI was brighter than a firework and incredibly appropriate for the nail art aficionado.
It should come as no shock that Mariah Carey's nail polish is full of pink glitter. You'll be able to buy MiMi's collection in January 2013.
This one's not real, but we're hoping for a nail polish line from Honey Boo Boo in the future with names like "Go Go Juice Green" and "You Better REDneckonize".
