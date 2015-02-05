9 Aluminum-Free Natural Deodorants For Safely Keeping B.O. At Bay

Scroll To See More Images

Of all the commonly used beauty products with the most health concern, deodorants and anti-perspirants are often on trial. After all, clogging up your sweat glands cannot be good for your body—would you plug up a running hose? Probably not. While effective at keeping odor and dampness at bay, most normal deodorants contain aluminum, which works because it’s toxic to odor-causing bacteria—pretty strange for an ingredient to be used because of its poisonous quality rather than in spite of it. If you suffer from cystic breakouts or adverse reactions to those deodorants and antiperspirants, or you just don’t want to clog up your pores with a metal, there are natural options out there to combat that bacteria without potentially being harmful for your well-being. While these won’t prevent perspiration (because that’s supposed to happen, you know), they will keep you smelling fresh without the paranoia of contracting some sort of underarm cancer in the future.

The same company that brings you laundry detergent and no-nonsense household cleaners also offers this natural deodorant in a gel-stick form. It goes on clear and smells just like fresh laundry for a whole 12 hours. A trusted brand is a trusted brand. Best part is that it’s so cheap and you can find it at any drugstore.

You’ll be smelling of roses with this deodorant from Dr. Hauschka, perfect for sensitive armpits. Jojoba oil and rose oil condition your skin while Neem leaf, Zinc Ricinoleate, and sage extracts do the odor-fighting without irritating. Sans parabens, silicones, mineral oils, and synthetic dyes or fragrances, this is as vegan-friendly as deodorants get. It’s a bit on the pricier side, but for the truly sensitive, this one does the trick.

EO offers an organic deodorant spray, which comes in three different scents: citrus, vetiver, and lavender. The blend of essential oils makes for an aromatherapeutic experience, and there are no aluminum or zinc salts, nor propylene glycol.

A bit of a cult item in the beauty/hygiene world, Lavanila’s natural deodorants have the prettiest packaging AND the sweetest smelling deos—vanilla being the common base and paired with grapefruit, lemon, blackberry, coconut, passion fruit, or just plain vanilla. Aloe is the first ingredient, so this works hard to moisturize as well as leave you smelling crisp and sweet.

With a name like Meow Meow Tweet, you might be skeptical as to what this even is, let alone if it works. Turns out, it does—and very well. The tub container might strike you as a bit odd, but you just rub this deodorant cream on your pits with your fingers and you’re good to go. They offer baking soda formulas as well as baking soda-free formulas, for those with extra sensitive pits. Dietary Magnesium and arrowroot powder do the odor-fighting work and essential oils keep you smelling your best while shea butter keeps you moisturized. It is a “deodorant cream” after all.

Nature’s Gate is a great drugstore brand of natural and organic beauty products. Their deodorants come in great off-kilter scents that can either serve as their own fragrance or intermingle with a fragrance of your own choosing. This grapefruit and wild ginger natural deodorant is a perfect gel-stick formula to keep your pits their freshest-smelling.

Hailing from Portland, OR, land of the organic, natural, sustainable, and cruelty-free, Schmidt’s offers a range of scented natural deodorants that not only smell amazing, but stay that way all day. They have a handful of scents from fragrance free to lavender + sage, bergamot + lime, cedarwood + juniper, and ylang ylang + calendula—all of which are unisex. Free of phthalates, parabens, aluminum, and propylene glycol, Schmidt’s formula uses baking soda and arrowroot powder for optimal odor combat.

Weleda offers tons of natural plant-based lovely-smelling skincare, so naturally deodorant just makes sense for them. This Wild Rose Deodorant spray neutralizes odor with Benzyl Benzoate, a naturally occurring component of essential oils.

Soapwalla Kitchen doesn’t sacrifice effectiveness for the sake of natural composition. Using fine vegetable powders and clay for odor and moisture absorption, lavender, peppermint, and tea tree oils work to fight odor-causing bacteria, while the firm but creamy texture might have you mistaking this for a tub of cake frosting. Not that you should taste-test this, but it’s completely vegan and organic with food-grade ingredients, so you at least won’t have to call the poison control center should you try a nip.

