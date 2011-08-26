83-Year-Old Gets a Boob Job; Eau Flirt Outdoes Chanel

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your #HurricaneIrene filled weekend:

Apparently the higher obesity rate in African American women could be due in part to hair care. As in, they don’t want to mess up their just styled strands with sweat. Can you blame ’em? (Jezebel)

Every fall nail polish color you could ever imagine all in one nice little guide. Happy shopping! (Refinery29)

An 83-year-old great grandmother got a boob job, and went on GMA to talk about it. Enough said. (Jezebel)

The Eau Flirt fragrance that is supposed to attract men, was deemed better smelling than Chanel No. 5 in a study. (The Cut)

For the braid-obsessed among us, celebs have been spotted rocking many different variations, now you can try them yourself. (Beauty Counter Blog)