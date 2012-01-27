’80s Cover Model Paulina Porizkova Dishes on Old School Tips

If you are 46 years-old and you look as good asPaulina Porizkova than you must be doing something right.

She was at the 20th anniversary party for Avon Anew last night sporting a deep v-neck dress, a red lip and looking as flawless as ever. She dished to Style.com about her beauty tips and the tricks she learned along the way.

“I’m a total makeup and product whore—big time. You should see my sink—it’s pathetic. I’ve tried everything and a combination of ten things…I just love products because I’m always under the impression that they will work. I’m a believer,” she said.

One of her favorite combos? Avon’sGenics Treatment Cream and her Clarisonic brush.

ButPorizkova’s love for products doesn’t stop with skincare. “Here’s the deal with makeup. I love it—I would sell it if I could,” she said.

When it was suggested she should be an Avon lady she said she would if she could make her own products. “I have all these ideas,” she explained. “But the older you get, the less you can use—you look better the less you put on. That doesn’t mean the older you get you shouldn’t wear makeup, of course.”

One of her favorite tips she’s learned during her years as a cover model came from makeup artistWayne Bandy.

“He used to use a graphite pencil—an actual pencil that you draw with—to fill in your brows. For people whose brows are really dark, it’s easier to find pencils, but for me, if you put on something that’s too brown you can see that it’s too reddish and it looks ugly. But the ash of the graphite pencil looks really good for blondes and light brunettes.”

We can’t wait to try this out!

