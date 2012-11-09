8 Winter-Friendly Hairstyles You Need To Try Right Now

This week was the first time a meteorologist pointed to a snowflake and mentioned flurries this season, marking a very important time: winter. The next few weeks are a crucial time because we’ve got little time to stock up on lotion and hair masks before weather starts drying our bodies out. While you’re keeping yourself moisturized and hydrated, another seasonal change should be on your radar: hairstyles.
Many times during the winter, wearing a hat is necessary, but underneath that knit beanie needs to be a killer hairstyle. Though it tends to dry out your strands, winter does have the very endearing quality of majorly cutting down on the frizzy hair factor. Not having to worry about frizz means you’ve opened up to a world of new hairstyles that you’d normally shun during the summer months.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite winter-friendly hairstyles for the impending temperature drops and we hope they’ll help you get through the cold in style. Whether you’ve gone for a pixie cut, a “lob”, or long hair, we’ve found a style for you to rock all the way through February.
Braided Crown: This style allows you to do heat-free hairstyling, meaning your hair that usually gets dried out in the winter can get a day off.
Image via Pinterest
Blunt Bangs: If you're as obsessed with Zooey Deschanel as we are, you may have taken the plunge and gotten bangs lately. If you're going to take a crack at this hairstyle, it's best to begin in the winter because there's way less chance of frizz while you're learning to style them.
Image via Pinterest
Stylish Sock Bun: Nothing accents a nice cashmere sweater better than a demure ballerina style sock bun. Whether you use a sock or a bun donut, the result is super ladylike for winter.
Image via Pinterest
Half-Braid, Half-Pony: If you're going out to dinner or heading to an ice rink, this style is extra simple and makes it look like you put tons of effort into your hair.
Image via Pinterest
Pixie Cut. Did you recently "pull a Miley"? Style your pixie cut long and choppy by using hair wax to keep it in place.
Wrap Around French Braid: Scarf covering up your entire neck? Keep your hair out of a knitwear mess with an adorable braid.
Image via Pinterest
Wavy Bob: The long bob is back in full force and we love it with a little movement. Style your hair with mousse and a 1.5 inch curling iron for some gorgeous waves.
Image via Pinterest
Stick Straight Strands: Though winter's not great because it dries out skin and hair, it does have one very distinct benefit: no (or minimal) frizz. What does this mean? Now's the perfect time to bust out the straightening iron! Just be sure to use a good hair mask once or twice a week to avoid drying out your hair.
Image via Pinterest