8 Multi-Purpose Products to Make Your Life Easier

With society and beauty editors always throwing the latest beauty products at you to add to your collection, it can get overwhelming. To keep your life simple, we’re bringing you the best 2-in-1 products so you can reduce the amount of products you have laying around. Yes, this means you may have to go out and buy these, but in the long run you’re saving money and space in your bathroom or purse.

Some products touted as 2-in-1 don’t work as well as expected and others seem rather pointless (like most shampoo and conditioner combinations). See the slideshow for the beauty items you should invest in to make getting ready in the morning a faster process. You should also keep some of these with you at all times in case you need a bit of eye cream and concealer!