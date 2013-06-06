8 Need to Know Tricks For Looking Awake

What’s the point in looking tired if you don’t have to? Sometimes we wake up in the morning and are completely exhausted from the week’s events, or the weekends, and our faces just scream “Can I hit the snooze button?” Keeping our skin looking refreshed and bright is important for making sure we look ready to take on the world, and on especially tough mornings, we just need to fake the whole “awake” look.

From white eyeliner to instant dark circle fixes, there are plenty of ways to combat tired looking skin and even prevent getting our skin from getting to the point of looking dull and lifeless. We’ve put together eight of our favorite tricks for faking a full night’s sleep, and we’re sure your de-puffed eyes and rejuvenated skin will thank you once you adopt these tricks as your own.

More Tips For Looking Awake From Beauty High:

10 Tips For Looking Awake (When You’re Not)

Nina Dobrev of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Tells Us Her Secret to Covering Dark Circles

Beauty Secret Ingredient: Caffeine