8 Need to Know Tricks For Looking Awake

What’s the point in looking tired if you don’t have to? Sometimes we wake up in the morning and are completely exhausted from the week’s events, or the weekends, and our faces just scream “Can I hit the snooze button?” Keeping our skin looking refreshed and bright is important for making sure we look ready to take on the world, and on especially tough mornings, we just need to fake the whole “awake” look.
From white eyeliner to instant dark circle fixes, there are plenty of ways to combat tired looking skin and even prevent getting our skin from getting to the point of looking dull and lifeless. We’ve put together eight of our favorite tricks for faking a full night’s sleep, and we’re sure your de-puffed eyes and rejuvenated skin will thank you once you adopt these tricks as your own.
We've got eight need-to-know tricks for looking awake, so you can fake the whole "bright eyed and bushy tailed" thing.
Recovery is extremely important. After feeling tired and worn out, it's great to have something that revitalizes you, cools you down, de-puffs, nurtures and most of all, brightens skin. This eye cream will totally rejuvenate tired eyes.
Jurlique Herbal Recovery Eye Cream, $40, Sephora.com
The best way to deal with tired looking eyes is just concealing the problem, right? This is true, but make sure you find the best concealer for your skin type. Look for ingredients that brighten and restore your skin while concealing, with enough coverage that you won't look like you caked on product.
Tarte Maracuja Creaseless Concealer, $24, Sephora.com
Never underestimate the power of a nude eyeliner. Using one on your waterline right after you wake up will instantly brighten your eyes, in turn making your whole face look more awake. Can't find a nude eyeliner that works with your complexion? White eyeliner brightens up your eyes, too.
Rimmel Scandal Eyes Waterproof Eyeliner, $4.49, Drugstore.com
Drinking about eight glasses of water a day is suggested, but be mindful that you can't count coffee, tea, soda or anything other than water in that eight glasses count. Puffy eyes can be caused from dehydration, so be sure to stay hydrated all day long.
If your eyes look red or irritated, putting a few eye drops will help to calm down the situation, especially during allergy season.
Visine Advanced Relief Drops, $7.99, Drugstore.com
Wearing eye makeup that will enhance your eye color will brighten up any face, so choose eyeshadows that compliment your eye color. Blue eyes pop with bronzes and oranges, brown eyes look great with purple, and green eyes stand out with brown shadows.
Cover Girl Exact Eyelights Eyeshadow, $5.99, Amazon.com.
Dark circles are never a good look, yet we constantly have them. Immediately relieve your tired skin of dark circles with this roller ball that cools and relieves your under eye area.
Garnier Fructis Skin Renew Anti Dark Circle Roller, $11.10, Amazon.com.
Our favorite DIY trick for eyes that look tired is the spoon in the freezer trick. When you wake up in the morning, immediately put two metal spoons in the freezer. Go about your business brushing your teeth, making coffee, choosing your outfit and when you're ready, take the spoons out of the freezer and lay them on your eyes for about two minutes. The cooling technique will get rid of any puffiness that flared up overnight.
