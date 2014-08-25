8 Tinted Moisturizers That Actually Cover

Sometimes a heavy foundation is just about the last thing you want on your face, whether it’s a humid day or you’re on your way to the gym. However, the thought of a bare face can also be a bit overwhelming, which is why tinted moisturizer is a total saving grace. While many tinted moisturizers have morphed into BB creams and CC creams, the idea still remains the same: a skin correcting formula with a sheer tint to help skin appear flawless while also working deep down to restore and replenish.
The thing is, for some of us gals with acne scars or dark circles, sheer coverage won’t cut it. Thankfully there are a number of companies who have created tinted moisturizers that not only provide long-term results, but also do a solid job of covering up imperfections.
The beauty of this tinted moisturizer is that it's buildable, so for days when you only want to blur out pores and fine lines, apply a thin layer. But for days where one layer just won't cut it, go ahead and re-apply. Beauty Counter's moisturizer blends seamlessly and leaves skin looking fresh and flawless.
Beauty Counter Tint Skin Complexion Coverage, $38, Beautycounter.com
You won't even feel like you have anything on when you're wearing this lightweight tinted moisturizer. Rest assured that imperfections will be flawlessly covered up in no time at all. An added bonus? It's oil-free, so if shiny skin is a problem for you, you've got to try this product.
Clinique Moisture Surge Tinted Moisturizer, $27, Sephora.com
NARS has hit it out of the park with this skin-brightening tinted moisturizer that's made with naturally derived ingredients. If your complexion is dull or you have a few dark spots that could use some TLC, this product will help transform your skin tone in as little as four weeks.
NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer, $16, Sephora.com
A tinted moisturizer that's great for your skin and the ecosystem—what could be better? While Physician's Formula has always developed products that are friendly and beneficial to skin, we especially like this product since it's rich in antioxidants and olive to help nourish and moisturize.
Physician's Formula Organic wear® 100% Natural Origin Tinted Moisturizer, $11.99, Ulta.com
While a bit more on the pricey side, this product is worth every penny. It's a tinted moisturizer and a skin treatment, all wrapped up into one. It promotes natural hyaluronic acid production, which helps repair tissue and regenerate skin.
AmorePacific Moisture Bound Tinted Treatment, $70, Sephora.com
Perhaps your end-all, be-all tinted moisturizer, this product covers, corrects, and helps fight signs of aging all in one. Natural Retinoid-like products safely deliver anti-aging benefits, and time-released treatments work to renew cells throughout the day. That's right—time released, so your skin will literally look better by the minute.
Cover FX CC CreamTime Release Tinted Treatment, $45, Sephora.com
This product is a bit thicker than most tinted moisturizers, acting almost like a mousse rather than a lightweight cream. However, this is good for ladies who desire more coverage because you can build and build until imperfections are no more.
Mary Kay Tinted Moisturizer, $18, Marykay.com
If you desire a dewy, fresh-faced look, then look no further. This tinted moisturizer will leave your skin glowing (in that non-oily sort of way). It also offers awesome coverage too, so you get the best of both worlds.
Lancome Bienfait Tienté BB Cream, $45, Sephora.com