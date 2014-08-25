8 Tinted Moisturizers That Actually Cover

Sometimes a heavy foundation is just about the last thing you want on your face, whether it’s a humid day or you’re on your way to the gym. However, the thought of a bare face can also be a bit overwhelming, which is why tinted moisturizer is a total saving grace. While many tinted moisturizers have morphed into BB creams and CC creams, the idea still remains the same: a skin correcting formula with a sheer tint to help skin appear flawless while also working deep down to restore and replenish.

The thing is, for some of us gals with acne scars or dark circles, sheer coverage won’t cut it. Thankfully there are a number of companies who have created tinted moisturizers that not only provide long-term results, but also do a solid job of covering up imperfections.

