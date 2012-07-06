8 Themed Wedding Makeup Ideas to Try This Summer

Now that you have made it through all of the bridal showers, it is now time to prepare for the actual wedding. It can be just as difficult deciding on a look as it is too pick out a dress. Hair and makeup can make or break an outfit; and you want to make sure that you don’t steal the spotlight from the bride.
Weddings are getting more and more creative when it comes to themes. You want to look your best no matter what the theme of the wedding, although this can make it a little more of a challenge when deciding the perfect outfit. We chose eight of the most common themes to show you a fitting makeup look.
Click through the slideshow and check out which would be best for the next themed wedding you attend.
Black Tie
If the event is more formal, such as a black tie wedding, try a deep lip and clean makeup. This will go along with your chic gown without distracting from its glamour.
via Pinterest/Maya Serkin
Rustic Wedding
A brown smokey eye goes along perfectly with a rustic themed wedding.
via Pinterest/Dailymakeover.com
Colorfully Themed Wedding
A fun way to incorporate the wedding colors into your look is by adding a pop of color to your lips. Try matching your lip shade to the brides bouquet.
via Pinterest/Wendy Ko
Beach Wedding
A beach wedding is all about being relaxed, so why not have your makeup channel that. Try using a lip stain to give your lips a touch of color and add mascara to your lashes to make them long. Finish off with some bronzer to give your face that sun-kissed look everyone loves.
via Pinterest/TheBeBetterblog.com
Classic Wedding
When attending a classic wedding, you want to make sure you let the bride shine. Keep your makeup simple and clean with just a light flush of color.
via Pinterest/Jcrewchick.blogspot.nl
Garden Wedding
A garden wedding is the perfect place to try out this seasons trend of pastel colors. Keep your lips simple and add a pastel purple or pink to your eyes for a playful touch of color.
via Pinterest/Cosabella72
Modern Wedding
Instead of keeping your makeup simple, play up your eyes. A bold smokey eye is a great way to grab attention.
via Pinterest/Reasonstobreathe.tumblr.com