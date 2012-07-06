8 Themed Wedding Makeup Ideas to Try This Summer

Now that you have made it through all of the bridal showers, it is now time to prepare for the actual wedding. It can be just as difficult deciding on a look as it is too pick out a dress. Hair and makeup can make or break an outfit; and you want to make sure that you don’t steal the spotlight from the bride.

Weddings are getting more and more creative when it comes to themes. You want to look your best no matter what the theme of the wedding, although this can make it a little more of a challenge when deciding the perfect outfit. We chose eight of the most common themes to show you a fitting makeup look.

Click through the slideshow and check out which would be best for the next themed wedding you attend.