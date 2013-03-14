8 Surf Sprays That You May Not Know About

It’s no secret that everyone and their mother wants to get the “just surfed” look at home, regardless of whether or not they just spent the day in the sand. Blake Lively and her perfectly coiffed beach waves step onto a red carpet and people can’t stop gawking at her tresses, trying to figure out exactly how the actress got her golden locks so tousled and texturized. With matte texture being one of the biggest beauty trends for spring 2013 and music festivals starting up for the season, now’s the time to figure out how to achieve your at-home beach hair.

Sea salt spray, also known as surf spray, is the one product you need to look like you just got out of the ocean. Some sprays, like Bumble and Bumble’s Surf Spray, are widely known and trusted, but there are a ton of other options for getting the look that you may not know about. We’ve rounded up 8 surf sprays that you’ve probably never heard of so that you can choose which is best for you and your hair. Whether you’re heading to Coachella or you’re always in an office, these surf sprays will give you the hair you’ve been striving for.