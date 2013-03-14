8 Surf Sprays That You May Not Know About

It’s no secret that everyone and their mother wants to get the “just surfed” look at home, regardless of whether or not they just spent the day in the sand. Blake Lively and her perfectly coiffed beach waves step onto a red carpet and people can’t stop gawking at her tresses, trying to figure out exactly how the actress got her golden locks so tousled and texturized. With matte texture being one of the biggest beauty trends for spring 2013 and music festivals starting up for the season, now’s the time to figure out how to achieve your at-home beach hair.
Sea salt spray, also known as surf spray, is the one product you need to look like you just got out of the ocean. Some sprays, like Bumble and Bumble’s Surf Spray, are widely known and trusted, but there are a ton of other options for getting the look that you may not know about. We’ve rounded up 8 surf sprays that you’ve probably never heard of so that you can choose which is best for you and your hair. Whether you’re heading to Coachella or you’re always in an office, these surf sprays will give you the hair you’ve been striving for.
Use this spray in clean, wet or dry hair, but whatever you do, you'll look like you just stepped off of a surf board.
(Sachajuan Ocean Mist, $28, Sephora.com)
For a texturized, straight from the beach look, spritz Surf Bomb Texture Spray onto your damp strands. Your hair won't be dried out, but it will look perfect for a music festival.
(Surf Bomb Sea Salt Texture Spray, $21.95, OriginalMineral.com)
Temporarily thickening your hair's cuticle, this leave-in spray gives you beach hair with texture, body and bounce.
(Philip B. Maui Wowie Beach Mist, $22, HSN.com)
For a mist that gives you the messy hair you want while hydrating your tresses, opt for the John Masters Sea Mist.
(John Masters Sea Mist Sea Salt Spray with Lavender, $16.50, Dermstore.com)
For a soft, matte look that's touchable, Blow Pro gives you volume and strengthens the cuticle of your hair.
(Beach Blow Texturizing Mist with Pure Protein Blend, $16.95, Amazon.com)
If you're aiming for tousled waves and a refreshing experience, Fekkai's Beach Waves is your best bet.
(Frederic Fekkai Summer Hair Beach Waves, $25, Fekkai.com)
Keep your hair hydrated and smooth while giving it tons of volume with this product from Depsea, ideal for every day styling.
(Depsea Foundation Daily Style Refresher, $33, Shuuemrartofhair.com)
With a matte finish and sea kelp in the formula, this sea salt spray will have give you the matte texture trend of the season.
(Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, $6.15, Soap.com)