8 Spring Cleaning Tricks for Your Makeup Bag

While it may not look or feel like warmer weather is imminent, springtime is officially upon us. As they say — March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. It’s that time of year when daydreaming of beachside vacations and (perhaps prematurely) swapping out our winter wardrobe for summer threads comes into play. And let’s not forget to give your beauty products and tools a little rejuvenating TLC as well!

This year, extend your spring cleaning spree to include that cluttered makeup bag of broken powders and year-old mascaras. Click through for tips on how to clear out and clean up your cosmetics collection with these clever and cute storage and organization solutions.