8 Skin-Clearing Beauty Products You Need to Try

Most times, we use concealer or foundation to hide our breakouts and hope that no one will be the wiser. Unfortunately, this trick does no more than mask the problem and is no longer a “fix” once we wash our faces at night (You do wash your face at night, right? No? We’ll talk later).
Enter: Skin-clearing beauty products. That’s right—there are actually products out there that will help banish breakouts while you go about your day, in products that you’d normally wear on a daily basis. Now your everyday beauty routine can get a little more tough, and your skin a bit clearer. Check out some of our favorite products in the gallery above.
*Note: These products should not be used in combination with other topical acne products, as this may irritate the skin and cause dryness, redness, or peeling.
More From Beauty High:
Your Skin’s Four Phases Explained
Does Your Skin Actually Need a Makeup Detox?
How to Deal With Unpredictable Skin
Neutrogena's SkinClearing Oil-Free Foundation unclogs pores and cuts down on shine. Its lightweight, buildable coverage won't look too cake-y or too thick (a blemish-ridden face's worst nightmare). Some users have found it to be a bit drying since it does contain salicylic acid (a pore un-clogging agent), so be sure to try a little test area first before applying it all over (it's definitely not a product for those with already-dry skin).
Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-Free Makeup, $13.99, ulta.com
Breakout-prone girls know that oil and shine is a frequent unwanted companion. This pressed powder will not only help eliminate shine, it also helps treat the skin while it's on. How's that for a double-duty powder?
Almay Clear Complexion Pressed Powder, $12.99, ulta.com
Since concealer seems to be the go-to for hiding a blemish, why not throw a little acne medicine in there too to send it packing? This concealer by Murad (who know a thing about beautiful, polished skin) is your new weapon against those pesky pimples.
Murad Acne Treatment Concealer, $21, sephora.com
If you've never tried a primer before, now's the time to start. It's the perfect "prep" layer for your skin that makes applying foundation and powder a total dream. Smashbox got even more skin-savvy with this skin-clearing primer that makes your skin look poreless and treats the pores that need a little extra love.
Smashbox Photo Finish More Than Primer-Blemish Control, $42, sephora.com
If liquid products aren't really your thing, you're going to love this powder foundation by bareMinerals. It helps reduce redness, treats blemishes, and leaves a smooth, lightweight finish that you can feel comfortable in all day long.
bareMinerals Blemish Ready Acne-Clearing Foundation, $27, sephora.com
Blotting papers are the perfect item to carry with you in your handbag to help nip shine in the bud, so imagine how great it would be if those little blotters could clear your skin too? Good news–Mai Couture's Salicylic Acid Blotting Papiers do just that!
Mai Couture Salicylic Acid Blotting Papier, $20, ulta.com
Using a moisturizer is extremely important when you have acne-prone skin, since drying it out with cleansers and spot treatments causes your skin to produce even more oil, causing more breakouts. It's a vicious cycle! By keeping skin balanced with a gentle, daily moisturizer, you can help bid excess oil farewell. This moisturizer is not only gentle enough to use every day, it also has an anti-microbial formula to treat blemishes and prevent new ones from occurring.
Philosophy Clear Days Ahead Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment and Moisturizer, $39, sephora.com
BB cream is a great way to even-out skin tone without the weight or look of a foundation. This cream by Clinique helps promote a flawless complexion, while going to work on your breakouts, too.
Clinique Acne Solutions BB Cream, $37, sephora.com