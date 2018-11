8 Skin Care Myths, Debunked!

Whether urban legend or tales from our mom, we all believe a lot of tall tales about our skin. These tales can be dangerous and can create skin issues that weren’t there before! Here, we get down to the nitty gritty of the issues and call upon experts to tell us the real, skin-clearing truth.

Acne is caused by dirt and not cleansing enough.

Wrong! “Acne is caused by hormones, genetics, sebum or oil and dead skin cells that build up and clogs hair follicles, resulting in inflammation and – pimples!” says Wendy Lewis of BeautyintheBag.com. One mistake acne sufferers make is cleansing too often and with harsh detergents to try to get rid of all of the oil on the skin. Use gentle cleansers only and don’t over cleanse which leads to red, raw, dried out, and all around irritated skin. Acne prone skin needs TLC. Cleanse once or twice daily with a mild cleanser, exfoliate regularly, use only non-comedogenic products, and if you have full blown acne (multiple lesions constantly showing up), see a dermatologist for prescription medicine.

Beauty products that “shrink” pores.

“You can’t shrink the size of pores because the pore size is determined by genetic make-up, however it is possible to minimize the appearance of pores by keeping them clean,” says Alicia Villanova, lead esthetician at the Guerlain Spa in the Towers of the Waldorf Astoria New York . Consider receiving a facial in which the esthetician handles extractions to clean out the pores. By removing pore-clogging debris, the pores will have a smaller appearance.

Leaving perfume in the fridge makes it last longer.

Nope. “Taking perfume in and out of the fridge will cause temperature alterations damaging the perfume notes, not to mention the scent can get into food,” says Villanova. As an alternative, store perfume in a room temperature setting away from any extra heat or light.