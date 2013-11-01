8 Reasons You Might Be Losing Your Hair

Everyday, an average person can lose anywhere from 50 to 100 strands of hair, but because we have thousands of other strands on our scalp, losing 50 to 100 strands isn’t a big deal. When you start losing more than that and the hair loss becomes noticeable, then it can become worrisome. As women, we have a lot of love and attachment to our hair, so as soon as it starts thinning or falling out, we become scared, confused and begin to question why it’s happening. Turns out, there are many surprising reasons for why you could be losing your hair, some may even have to do with your diet. Read on to find some interesting reasons for hair loss and hopefully they can answer a few of your questions.

1. Stress. When you are experiencing a large amount of stress, physical or emotional, an occurrence called Telogen Effluivum may develop. It is a type of hair loss triggered by extreme stress that makes you shed excessive amounts of hair.

2. Genetics. In some cases, we may have our lovely parents to thank for our hair loss. Fortunately, there are ways to slow down this process by applying Rogaine to the scalp twice a day.

3. Thyroid Issues. If your thyroid hormones are imbalanced, dramatic hair loss is a common side effect. Good news is once your thyroids are under control, your hair should eventually grow back.

MORE: How to Deal When Your Hairdresser Cuts Off Too Much Length

4. Iron Deficiency. When your body is lacking in iron, that means you do not have enough red blood cells in your blood to transport all of the oxygen your body needs. This can result in hair loss among other things. So start reaching for those leafy greens or grab a knife and a fork and enjoy that steak you’ve been craving!

5. Overstyling. Aggravating your hair with hair dye and hot styling tools can cause a lot of damage to your hair over time. Your precious strands become weak and brittle, causing them to break or fall out. To prevent this from happening, keep your usage of styling tools to a minimum, but if you must, try setting that hair dryer on its cool or low setting when drying.

6. Too much vitamin A. Incorporating too much vitamin A into your diet could be too much of a good thing. Excessive vitamin A could trigger hair loss, but if you lessen your dosage the hair loss should stop.

MORE: Mistakes to Avoid When You’re Dyeing Your Hair at Home

7. Not enough protein. If your body is not receiving enough protein, it could begin rationing off protein and stopping your body’s hair growth. It would take about 3 months of protein deficiency for this to happen so start eating more protein before that 3 month mark hits!

8. Tight hair. Over time, women who consistently wear their hair tight so that it pulls at the scalp may experience hair loss. So try giving your scalp and hair line a break ladies!

Image via Tetra Images