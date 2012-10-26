8 Reasons Bold Lipstick Can Make Your Life Better

What do Emma Stone, Gwen Stefani and Lauren Conrad all have in common? They all know how to rock a bold lip with nothing but confidence, brightening up any red carpet (or sidewalk) they set foot on. Call us crazy, but wearing a bold lip can actually improve your life. If the entire point of the beauty industry is to make us feel great about ourselves, then choosing to wear statement making lipstick is all of us getting to that point.

This may sound nuts and you may not agree with us, but when you swipe on a lipstick that makes you look great, you feel great, which in turn leads to other positive things happening in your life. In short, lipstick can make your life better. Mainly because you’ll feel more confident and better about yourself, but also for some of the fringe benefits of lipstick (like being able to rush out the door with nothing else on your face – hello, saved time!).

Take a look above at our eight favorite reasons why lipstick can improve your life. If you need a little bit of inspiration, check out what some of our favorite beauty bloggers have to say about lipstick here.

