8 Reasons Bold Lipstick Can Make Your Life Better

What do Emma Stone, Gwen Stefani and Lauren Conrad all have in common? They all know how to rock a bold lip with nothing but confidence, brightening up any red carpet (or sidewalk) they set foot on. Call us crazy, but wearing a bold lip can actually improve your life. If the entire point of the beauty industry is to make us feel great about ourselves, then choosing to wear statement making lipstick is all of us getting to that point.
This may sound nuts and you may not agree with us, but when you swipe on a lipstick that makes you look great, you feel great, which in turn leads to other positive things happening in your life. In short, lipstick can make your life better. Mainly because you’ll feel more confident and better about yourself, but also for some of the fringe benefits of lipstick (like being able to rush out the door with nothing else on your face – hello, saved time!).
Take a look above at our eight favorite reasons why lipstick can improve your life.
Confidence Boost. Try wearing lipstick every day for one week straight and tell us if you don't instantly feel more confident. Trust us - this works.
Bring the Drama. A bold lip brings drama in the most beautiful kind of way. Any situation you encounter during the day will quickly become more interesting because you're making a daring statement wherever you go.
Color for Every Occasion. Whether you're wearing ripped jeans and a t-shirt or an evening gown, there is a shade of lipstick that will be an ideal compliment to your look. Nothing makes a girl pop like a bright burst of color!
You'll Dress Better. We're not exactly fans of sweatpants outside the house, but we do realize it happens from time to time. As great as you may look with a deep red lip, wearing sweats will completely negate your look. Instead, wear an outfit that looks great and compliments your courageous beauty.
You'll Care More About Your Skin. Nothing makes a bright lip look worse than a giant zit on your face, so if you decide that you'll be rocking lipstick on the regular, you'll be more likely to take the best possible care of your skin. That's what we like to call fringe benefits.
The Only Product You Need. Whether you're running low on time or you're going for a fearless look, a bold lip is perfectly fine flying solo. Skip the blush and eye makeup to keep the focus on your attention-getting lips.
Dress Up Any Look. Girls with glasses often feel like wearing makeup is tough, considering there's a pretty substantial block up over a major makeup area of the face. Lipstick, however, is the beauty statement waiting to be made while wearing glasses. Dress up any look with a swipe of your favorite color.
You'll Be Complimented Left and Right. Seriously. Find the shade that works best on you and makes you feel confident and you'll be taking compliments from just about everywhere. Confidence boost for one, please!
