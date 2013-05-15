8 Quick Fixes For Graduation Cap Hat Hair

When graduation day comes, you want to spend the entire day reflecting on your time at school and enjoying your last moments as a student before heading out into the real world (or college), not thinking about how much damage your hairstyle is suffering underneath your cap. Sure, the cap is the enemy of any good hair day, but it doesn’t have to be! With the right products and techniques, you can turn a graduation cap nightmare into Instagram-worthy hair in no time.

To help graduates everywhere fight the good fight against hat hair, we’ve come up with eight simple tricks for fixing graduation cap hat hair. Take a look through the tips above and tell us how you’re planning on styling your hair for graduation in the comments below!

More Hair Tips and Tricks From Beauty High:

101 Braided Hairstyles and How to Do Them Yourself

Blonde, Brunette or Redhead: How to Protect Your Hair Color at Home

A Complete Timeline of Amanda Bynes’ Hair