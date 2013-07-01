8 Quick and Easy Makeup Stick Looks

Though the days of crayons and paint-by-numbers may be history for most of us, makeup sticks, crayons and chubby pencils are great for summer looks, from the beach to a night out on the town. Fuss-free and easy (essentially our summer makeup check-list), stick makeup may not be ideal for complex eyeshadow looks, but for everything else, putting your face on with your fingers couldn’t be more fun. They’re also quick and convenient so you can apply them on the go, and feel free to color outside the lines: lip and cheek sticks are often multi-purpose, and the only thing holding eyeshadow sticks back are traditional social norms.
We’ve compiled a variety of different looks that you can do this summer, from the beach to a day at the office using only makeup sticks. Enjoy the convenience of portable makeup and get busy creating new looks!
The Look: Day at the Beach
Stick and pencil makeup looks were practically made for the beach, easy to throw into beach bags and even easier to throw on. A
bronzer like Nars The Multiple in South Beach gives skin a tan so you don’t have to get one, while the lighter side of Covergirl’s SmokyShadowBlast in Bronze Fire
creates a mermaid-shimmer effect on eyes without seeming
high-maintenance (the horror!), and the darker bronze works as an
eyeliner to keep eyes defined. Swipe on Nars Velvet Gloss Lip Pencil in Mexican Rose
to look like you put in just the right amount of effort, and call it a
day with mascara, which has sadly yet to make the jump to stick form.
Here’s hoping.
The Look: Day at the Office
Office makeup is perhaps slightly less fun than the previous look, but makeup sticks also lend themselves well to application on a subway commute (not that you would ever do that, of course. Purely hypothetical). Laura Mercier's Caviar Stick Eye Color comes in a variety of office-friendly colors, like the purplish-taupe Amethyst and olive-brown Khaki, and smudge well for a completely intentional look. A matte red lip adds color and means business, and Tarte's LipSurgence Matte Lip Tint in Fiery is probably as low-maintenance as a matte red lip can get. Lightly contour cheeks with Josie Maran's Argan Color Stick in Rose or Spice, because nothing adds boardroom confidence like the illusion of cut-glass cheekbones, and finish off with a glossy, defining mascara.
The Look: Gone Shopping
This is a definite Pretty Woman post-makeover look, ideal
for looking classy enough
that salespeople leave you alone when you ask, because you know what you're doing (also ideal for singing the song under your breath). Perfect skin with Bobbi
Brown’s Foundation Stick, then give cheeks a light flush with Cargo’s
Color Stick in Key West. Contour eyes with a light brown like Bobbi
Brown’s Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Sand Dune, and smudge to diffuse the color
and give eyes natural depth. A brick-raisin hybrid like Ulta’s
Lip Crayon in Daredevil adds serious color and finishes the look.
The Look: Summer Nights
Whether you’re catching a movie or just running out for a quick dinner, hanging with friends usually calls for a laid-back beauty look, mostly because we know they’ll love us no matter what. But it’s a glorious, dangerously two-way street, meaning you can also go for broke and try out some more daring looks. Enter periwinkle eyeshadow. A light wash of color from CoverGirl’s Flamed Out Shadow Pencil in Ice Flame is attention-grabbing without looking too early aughts, and a contrasting glossy wine lip, like Tarte’s LipSurgence Lip Tint in Moody, keeps it from going tween (despite the name). With so much color already, bare cheeks and just black upper-lid eyeliner help balance everything out.
