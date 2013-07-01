8 Quick and Easy Makeup Stick Looks

Though the days of crayons and paint-by-numbers may be history for most of us, makeup sticks, crayons and chubby pencils are great for summer looks, from the beach to a night out on the town. Fuss-free and easy (essentially our summer makeup check-list), stick makeup may not be ideal for complex eyeshadow looks, but for everything else, putting your face on with your fingers couldn’t be more fun. They’re also quick and convenient so you can apply them on the go, and feel free to color outside the lines: lip and cheek sticks are often multi-purpose, and the only thing holding eyeshadow sticks back are traditional social norms.

We’ve compiled a variety of different looks that you can do this summer, from the beach to a day at the office using only makeup sticks. Enjoy the convenience of portable makeup and get busy creating new looks!

More Makeup Tips From Beauty High:

10 Items Every Bride Needs On Her Wedding Day

“Pretty Little Liars’ Makeup Artist: “I Don’t Follow the Rules With Makeup”

‘The Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard Talks Makeup Secrets From the Show, New Jewelry Line