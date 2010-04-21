8 Beauty Products to Channel Your Inner Seductress

Let’s face it girls, in addition to looking good for yourself, beauty is often about attracting the opposite sex. Walk into your local Sephora and everywhere you look there are different types of lip glosses, shines, stains, and plumpers to make your pout glossier and more appealing to male suitors. And let’s not even get started on the products marketed to make our hair shinier, our skin softer and our face glow.

But because of our undying love for beauty products, it may be that we’re a bit biased. So for the sake of neutrality, we’ve enlisted a guy’s take. Idan Ravin, our resident dating expert and trainer to pro athetes nationwide, said “top beauty products should enhance, they shouldn’t mask your looks.”

With that tip in mind, here’s our list of beauty products that will help you turn heads, without going over the top.

1. Jouer Luminizing Moisture Tint

Jouer’s lightweight tint is the perfect product to smooth out fine lines (and hide imperfections) without giving you that caked-on appearance. With SPF 20, you won’t have to add extra product onto your skin, and it leaves you with a fresh, illuminated glow, guaranteed. $38, jouercosmetics.com

2. theBalm Pick Up Liners

Three’s company for this trio pack of mini liners in navy, olive and plum. The formula glides on easily for perfect application and blending. Don’t go overboard with these bold colors instead just apply them closely along the top lashline for a little pop of color to bring out your eyes. $19, drugstore.com

3. Revlon Grow Lucious Mascara

This mascara has an oversized brush to elongate the lashes. But the real kicker? The phyto-peptide formula that speeds up natural growth. Your lashes will be conditioned and appear lengthened after each use all the better to coyly bat those lashes. $8.99, ulta.com

4. Peter Thomas Roth Bronze Instant Mineral SPF 30

The dual-chamber brush applicator allows you to mix the mineral powder with the perfect amount of bronzing powder so you get the precise shade that you want no more scary orange faces (no Donatella Versaces here). With a light, medium and dark dial, it’s super easy to use and has SPF 30 for that necessary sun protection. $35, Sephora.com



5. Buxom Lashliner

This liner is a godsend for those with sparse lashes or that tend to lose them frequently. The bold black gel formula glides on but dries to a smudge-proof finish. There’s nothing worse than makeup meltdown on an extended date night. $15, Sephora.com

6. Benefit Cosmetics Brows a Go-Go

Gorgeous brows are a must this season they’ve become more and more prominent on runways and should be more prominent on all ladies’ faces. But, we should still be keeping them well-groomed, and Benefit’s Brows a Go-Go kit is a one-kit wonder that has everything you need packed in one. The kit contains wax, light and dark shading powder, tweezers, liner, an angled brush and highlighter. $38, ulta.com

7. Boots No. 7 Blush Tint Cream in Blossom

Nothing says health, like a sheer pink glow. This affordable blush tint offers a natural wash of color. Apply to the apples of your cheeks and blend the moisturizing formula won’t dry out your skin and is even safe on sensitive skin. $9.99, drugstore.com

8. Korres Lip Butter in Pomegranate

Korres Lip Butters are amazingly hydrating and give lips a great pop of color for spring without overdoing it. The pomegranate flavor translates to a beautiful sheer pink that can be layered on for a brighter tone. $10, beauty.com

