8 Multi-Purpose Beauty Products To Use On The Go

Whether you’re in a rush, have limited space in your beauty bag, or are having a (totally earned) lazy day, beauty products that can be used for more than one use are a wonderful thing. Whether it’s saving you during a spur of the moment coffee date or oversleeping before that big midterm, keep these multi-tasking beauty products on hand and you’ll be ready to go in no time.
One of our favorite multitasking beauty finds would be this ah-mazing cheek and lip stain by Benefit. Dab onto the cheeks for a light flush, and on your lips for some color.
Who'd have thought that this beauty basic could be used for more than your lips? Chapstick makes a great eyeshadow primer by providing a sticky but non-greasy way to keep your eyeshadow on all day.
Liquid Foundation that is kept in bottle has a tendency to have a highly pigmented amount settle at the top of the cap. You can use that pigmented foundation as an easy concealor.
This bath time favorite is a no brainer-- a shampoo, body wash, and bubble bath all in one, who can say no? And with all the yummy flavors Philosophy offers, there are no objections here.
Another idea for the gal on the go is to use your mascara as eyeliner. Grab a small liner brush and dab it into the mascara tube to create a great liquid liner look.
Rosebud salve is a total life saver for all of us. Whether it's chapped lips, burn skin, dry elbows, rosebud salve can help all of them!
One of the best (and cheapest!) self tanners out there also is a daily moisturizer which is great because normally tanners will strip moisture from the body. Sign us up!
This beauty gold mine is called 'The Multiple' so obviously it has tons of uses! Try it on your lids, cheeks, lips, and even as a highlighter.
