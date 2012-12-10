StyleCaster
8 of the Best Makeup Tutorials from Pinterest to Master Now

Danielle Emig
by
Do you wear the same makeup day after day because you’re either too scared to try something new or just don’t have time to play around with different looks? While reading long articles or watching extensive videos may take too much of your time, there are so many pictorials floating around on Pinterest that show how to achieve the latest looks.

You probably already spend some (maybe all if you’re that obsessed) of your free time pinning your favorite recipes, quotes, and products, so why not create a board dedicated to tutorials? That way, when you’re feeling a little bored with your usual makeup, quickly look up a new style and copy the steps in the pictures. We compiled eight of our favorite makeup pictorials. From smokey eyes to daytime cat eyes, there’s something for everyone to try – even if it’s just for one party. Check out the slideshow for inspiration and click on the links to get the full pictorial.

Still looking for a holiday look? Try this gold eyeshadow with liner and thick lashes. Photo via Pinterest

If you've always wanted to master the triangle and dark eye, you should follow these steps. Photo via Pinterest

This pictorial shows how to do a simple smokey eye. Photo via Pinterest

You'll want to check this one out if you're looking for a neutral smokey eye that will work for everyday wear. Photo via Pinterest

Red lipstick can be tricky to wear. Look at this pictorial to learn how to prep and fill in your lips so the color lasts longer and looks better. Photo via Pinterest

This one shows how to do a simple cat eye. Great for everyday wear! Photo via Pinterest

Another simple classic you should master that works for daytime and nighttime. Photo via Pinterest

If you want to branch out from your usual smokey eye, try this violet one (or any color). Photo via Pinterest

