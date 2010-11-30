8 At Home Beauty Remedies From The Pros

An entire season of shopping, eating, and being merry can leave even those with the strongest willpower and the best genetics looking less than festive. After our long vacations and and throwing ourselves back into the work week, we’ve suddenly found ourselves losing that post-vacation glow. But before you go out and hit the stores in search of products to reverse the effects of the looming holiday hangover, we recommend you first try raiding your very own home!

Some of our favorite industry insiders shared their recipes for clearer skin, shinier hair, and hydrated hands made entirely from ingredients that are more likely to be found in your pantry or medicine cabinet than at your local beauty department.