8 At Home Beauty Remedies From The Pros

An entire season of shopping, eating, and being merry can leave even those with the strongest willpower and the best genetics looking less than festive. After our long vacations and and throwing ourselves back into the work week, we’ve suddenly found ourselves losing that post-vacation glow. But before you go out and hit the stores in search of products to reverse the effects of the looming holiday hangover, we recommend you first try raiding your very own home!
Some of our favorite industry insiders shared their recipes for clearer skin, shinier hair, and hydrated hands made entirely from ingredients that are more likely to be found in your pantry or medicine cabinet than at your local beauty department.
Aspirin:
This over-the-counter medicine has the power to fix more than just a bad headache: when a model comes on set with a pimple, celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin crushes an aspirin and mixes it into a paste with aloe gel. He then applies the mixture to the blemish and leaves it on for 10 minutes before wiping it off. If its good enough for fashions most famous faces, its good enough for us!
Benzoyl Peroxide:
To reduce (and sometimes clear) deeper acne boils or cysts that you can feel but not necessarily see, Martin mixes Cortisone cream with 10% Benzoyl Peroxide and, [leaves] it on overnight like a mask.
Vinegar.
Great as a dressing for a salad, ever greater as a dressing for your hands! After you wash your mitts, Jenny Hong (owner of model-frequented NYC nail salon and spa Spazio) suggests filling a bowl with lukewarm water and adding 2-3 drops of vinegar. Soak hands for a couple of minutes, dry, and put on lotion. The vinegar will help prevent dryness and also lock in moisture so that you get the most from your hydrating hand cream of choice.
Soymilk:
Skincare guru Eileen Harcourt has come up with a recipe for a great little mask before going out. Place two tablespoons of egg white powder in a bowl, add enough soymilk to make a thin pudding like mixture, and add about a drop of cypress oil and mix. Apply to skin for 20 minutes and remove by splashing with cool water. This mask will leave you with instantly tighter skin.
Oatmeal:
For an exfoliator that will tighten and nourish skin, Harcourt places oatmeal, egg yolk, and flaxseed into a bowl and mixes. She then applies the mixture to dry skin and rubs gently for a about minute. Next, she lets the mask set for about 8 minutes, and then removes with warm wet facial sponges. Skin-taste-ic!
Jell-O:
Pearls lip-smacking recipe for giving your pout a natural red coat? Dab a Q-tip into cherry-flavored Jell-O powder and apply to your pout. Let is sit for five minutes, then lick it off.
Bananas:
Were b-a-n-a-n-a-s for this DIY Banana Crème conditioner that hair stylist Liz Lazo of Manhattans Eva Scrivo Salon recommends for dry hair. To get uber-silky strands, mash up one medium banana with ½ an avocado. Add 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and mix together. Leave on hair for 15-20 minutes and rinse thoroughly.