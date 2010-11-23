8 Holiday Lip Options For A Pretty Pout

I’m the sort of girl who happens to wear whatever lip gloss ended up in my clutch the last time I wore said clutch. If it’s bold and deep and red, I’m vampy for the night. Pretty and pink and sticky? I can rock that too. The truth of the matter though is that my way of doing things is just wrong. A girl should consider such things more carefully.
Is she going to be kissing a lot of boys hello? Color stay, please! Is she going to encounter more of the air kiss crowd? High-gloss can work! Is she feeling pink or red or sheer or matte? Certainly something to think about! We chose eight very pretty lip options in the slideshow above so you’re perfectly prepped for your holiday season.
Even the packaging is lush.
Yves Saint Laurent Silky Sensual Radiant Lipstick SPF 15 in Rouge Volupte, $34, at Sephora
A little sheen, but it won't get on your date.
Benetint Benetint Lip Balm SPF 15, $20, at Sephora
A definite statement, but perfect for winter.
Bobbi Brown lipstick in black raspberry, $22, at Amazon
A hint of color and a lot of retro deliciousness.
Bonne Bell Lip Smacker Lip Gloss, Dr Pepper, $1.99, at Drugstore.com
Because your lipgloss should work for you not the other way around.
JK Jemma Kidd Lip ID Color-Adapt Lip Gloss, $20, at Target
Bold need not mean red.
Shishedo The Makeup Luminizing Lip Gloss in Power of Pink, $22, at Macy's
Go in for a kiss it's not going anywhere.
Pro Longwear Lipcolour in Perennial Rose, $21, at M.A.C. Cosmetics